Controlled burn planned for Cumberland
A prescribed burn is planned at the north end of Cumberland Island in January or February, conditions permitting.
The burn will encompass 413 acres and support the park’s structural protection pal for the north end of the island, while allowing for natural fire to play its wilderness role in wilderness areas to the south.
The burns are conducted under carefully prescribed plans that are favorable to assuring firefighter and visitor safety. Impacts to visitors from area closures and smoke are expected to be minimal, with possible closures along selected trails and destinations to last up to two days.