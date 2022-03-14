Glynn County officials on Thursday got an idea of how much it will cost to hire an engineering firm to evaluate and make recommendations on a courthouse expansion project.
The consultant selected by the county commission will “define goals, phases and a master plan” for the project. Commissioners hope to include projected costs — determined by this evaluation — in a SPLOST referendum in November, said Pam Thompson, director of the county’s Community Development Department.
“The (commission) wanted to make sure we fully got the needs of the judiciary, their space needs for staffing and records they need to keep on file and what their space needs would be for 30-plus years,” Thompson said.
“This work is kind of a follow-up. The (commission) had a study done in 2015 and again in 2018-19 to assess the courthouse needs as part of preparing the SPLOST referendum for SPLOST 2021.”
Those two previous evaluations of the courthouse, both conducted by Atlanta-based architecture and engineering company Heery, would serve as a starting point for the consultant.
SSOE and Bryant Associates, both based in Atlanta, and Hussey Gay Bell of Savannah submitted bids for the project. Bryant Associates asked for roughly $60,000, Hussey Gay Bell estimated the project total at $136,000 and SSOE’s estimate came in at around $156,000.
County staff members will evaluate the applications and make a recommendation to the commission based on the asking price, qualifications for the work, references and the county government’s past experience with the company, among other things, said Purchasing Agent Jason Hagen.
If the commission decides to move ahead with one of the bids, a consultant will work with officials in Glynn County Superior Court, Magistrate Court, Juvenile Court and their respective clerks, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, state court, state court solicitor, public defender and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office to hammer out the details.
The commission could vote on whether to accept one of the bids as early as March 17 or as late as April 7.
A master plan with goals and a timeline for completing the project would have to be done before July 8, the deadline for local government agencies to finalize their SPLOST project lists and place the referendum on the November general election ballot, Thompson said.
In February, city and county commissioners held a joint meeting to formally open SPLOST discussions. The city is legally entitled to a percentage of the revenue from the temporary 1% sales tax based on its population.
“They’re refining their SPLOST project list and will be meeting over the next few months to prioritize it and see what they want on the referendum and what they don’t,” Thompson said.
She added that the commission plans to designate the courthouse a level 1 project.
A level 1 SPLOST project must be completed before any government agencies receiving revenue from the tax can get money for their individual projects.
At the February joint city-county meeting on the subject, commissioners were told that a five-year tax will generate an estimated $122 million, with $25 million going to a courthouse annex, $80 million to the county and $17 million to the city. A six-year tax will raise $149 million, with $25 million for the courthouse annex, $101 million for the county and $22 million for the city.
The last SPLOST referendum, held in March 2021, was unsuccessful. The No votes led the Yes votes by a narrow margin of 53.5% to 46.5%. A total of 6,845 voters cast ballots, with 3,180 in favor and 3,665 against.
After the ballot measure failed, commissioners said they intended to continue with the effort to expand the courthouse and address security concerns, potentially with the county’s reserves.
Their concerns were based on a 2019 report from a county-appointed committee of security, architecture and construction professionals. The committee found that space constraints would become a problem, but that security was a much larger problem than space-related concerns.
Ralph Basham, retired director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and chairman of the committee, told commissioners after the report’s release that committee members were “quite shocked,” at both the lack of space and security in county court facilities and that the courthouse itself was in “an unacceptable situation.”
Commissioners floated the idea of selling bonds or taking out a loan to cover at least the security concerns but took no action to do so.