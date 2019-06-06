Glynn County commissioners are expected to consider moving ahead with efforts to regulate short-term rentals at their Thursday meeting.
To expedite the process of imposing new regulations on short-term rental owners, the commission will consider entering into an agreement with California-based Host Compliance, a firm specializing in helping local governments create and enforce short-term rental ordinances.
If the commission decides to go ahead with the contract, it can use an IT resources exemption to its purchasing ordinance.
The exemption allows the county to bypass the normal purchasing process when acquiring “licensed, copyrighted or patented computer hardware, software or services; new computer equipment, products, peripherals, services and software where compatibility with existing equipment or products is desirable or necessary; proprietary or custom built software or information systems; technology services, consulting and maintenance contracts; web-based software and software as service ... platform as a service ... and infrastructure as a service ... applications or solutions,” according to the purchasing ordinance.
“(Host Compliance was) the only one who provided that software and the other companies didn’t meet the specifications that we needed to work with what we already have,” said county spokesman Matthew Kent.
The proposed contract comes out to around $91,795 in annual service fees and a one-time $5,000 fee for ordinance writing consultation.
For that price, Host Compliance will provide online business registration and tax assessment to rental owners, maintain and regularly update a record of all rentals in the county, monitor rentals to make sure they’re complying with new rules — which the company will help the county write and implement — and staff a 24/7 hotline residents can call to report non-emergency issues with short-term rental tenants.
The one-time fee will cover the company’s consultation services during the regulation-writing process.
County officials say the measures are necessary but Pam O’Dell, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Georgia, says the agreement is “very antagonistic” to rental owners.
She said she’s talked to more than 100 St. Simons Island rental owners over the past month or so, and they feel like they haven’t been given a seat at the table. She went so far as to claim entering into the contract with Host Compliance using the IT resources exemption would be a violation of the public trust.
“This is going to be a mutiny-type situation because this is the most antagonistic means of addressing the situation that I can conceive of, and unnecessarily so,” O’Dell said.
Local short-term rental owners would be willing to come to the table to discuss the issue if they felt they would be treated fairly, she said. Otherwise, forcing them to comply will costly for the county, she claimed.
“They’re going to have to be dug out. And it is going to be a very bloody, protracted fight and the county will never succeed without a lot of money and a lot of force to get these people to come on,” O’Dell said. “It will take years rather than days for this process to happen.”
Given the opportunity, she said STROAGA would compete with Host Compliance for a short-term rental regulation contract with the county.
Wesley Joiner, a local short-term rental manager, said he’s not against regulations and that rental owners, in general, have been unfairly portrayed as being against all regulations.
“There’s much more nuance there,” Joiner said.
He’s in favor of regulations but simply believes it’s premature to enter into an agreement with Host Compliance before trying out home-grown solutions like local regulations supported by a peer oversight network.
The best option would be to follow Florida’s example by requiring short-term rental booking websites like Airbnb and VRBO to collect and deliver taxes to the government, he said, rather than putting the responsibility on rental owners.
Regulations that are too heavy-handed will push out of the market the little guys who rent their houses out a few times a year, he said, and won’t impact the big, troublesome party houses that pull in a lot of money.
“I think this will cause significant economic consequences that have not been studied,” Joiner said.
County Commissioner Peter Murphy, however, said short-term rental owners willing to discuss the issue aren’t representative of the whole, nor are they any who future ordinances would be aimed at.
Any new regulations would be aimed at problem owners, he said. County code enforcement and police have, on numerous occasions, run into issues figuring out who owns properties and how to enforce existing ordinances on them.
“Some of these properties are listed with the ownership being an LLC, or a family trust or some obscure ownership designation that makes it difficult for the authorities, like code enforcement or the police, to know who owns these properties so if there is an incident they know who to contact,” Murphy said.
“All they think I want to do is collect their taxes. One has said ‘good luck finding us.’ The other said I want to adversely impact the economy of the island by regulating the properties on the island. Do they really sound like people who want to come to the table on this?”
Neighborhood residents often call the county with complaints about short-term rental tenants, Murphy said, and he’s more concerned about their quality of life.
“Those who want to come to the table are not representative of all the people who rent these properties out,” Murphy said. “... Ordinances aren’t written for the 80 percent of people who behave when nobody’s looking. They do the right thing when no one is looking. If we had 100 percent compliance, we would need minimal ordinances.”
It’s early yet, but Murphy said he expects regulations to include a cap on the number of people who can stay in a rental per bedroom, which would hopefully address issues with excessive noise, trash and cars disturbing neighborhoods.
“That’s the crux of the matter,” Murphy said. “The registration with Host Compliance is not all that onerous. In fact, they feel it can be done with a mobile device. Once that information is put into the system, we’re just going to try to have a record so if there is a violation that the neighborhoods feel need to be reported, we know who to reach out to to get it rectified.”
He also disagreed that the Host Compliance route is antagonistic to short-term rental owners, as the county hasn’t yet established what rules will be put in place.
“We’re at the point now where we’re finalizing an agreement with them where they’ll propose what ordinances might be useful in Glynn County. That’s when we’ll have to look at each of the recommendations and see if they’re appropriate for Glynn County. Until we see the proposals that they make, it’s really of no value to either vilify and tear them down or say they’re the best,” Murphy said.
Host Compliance has a broad range of experience in different regions and states, he said, and has insight into what works and what doesn’t. He’s not convinced a non-professional citizen group can do what Host Compliance can do, especially when it comes to identifying rentals and enforcing regulations.
“I honestly don’t see any possible way, in an area as large as ours ... I see no possible way we can move forward on a voluntary basis alone,” Murphy said.
In other business, the commission will consider, among other things:
• Entering into an agreement with the city of Brunswick to establish a new joint narcotics enforcement unit.
• Initiating the process of putting Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 on the 2020 general primary ballot.
• Approving a new lease with the St. Simons Island Boating and Fishing Club for the St. Simons Island Marina.
• Approving an agreement with the Coastal Outreach Soccer program for the use of Paulk Park’s new soccer field.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.