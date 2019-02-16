Contractor to close Cedar Street, Postell Avenue, all week

A private contractor will close Cedar Street and Postell Avenue to through traffic from Monday to Friday next week.

In order to install water and sewer lines for new housing, the contractor will close the roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Local traffic will be maintained, but through traffic should find alternate routes.

Drivers should also expect intermittent closures on Beachview Drive as the contractor connects new lines to the mains.

For more information, please visit glynncounty.org/1818/Road-Closures, or call 912-554-7111.

— The Brunswick News

