ST. MARYS — City officials faced a dilemma when it came to finding a qualified employee to manage its wastewater management operations.
Every time the city hired a qualified manager, he or she would get another offer from another municipality or company and move on, said city manager John Morrissey
“They are that much in demand, and sparse,” Morrissey said. “The manager has to be accredited to run the plants.”
The training needed for a manager to run a wastewater treatment facility is extensive and couldn’t be done in house.
“We couldn’t get staff to do it,” Morrissey said. “We couldn’t get and sustain a manager.”
Now the city has taken a different approach with the decision to hire an outside company to run and maintain its wastewater management operations.
The city hired an interim company, Clearwater Solutions, to run the operations while it conducted a national search to find a permanent replacement.
In the end, the city was so impressed with the job Clearwater Solutions had done, along with the positive reviews by other municipalities, that the interim agreement has become permanent.
“We” used them as a interim during the search,” he said. “They were ultimately selected.”
The decision to hire an outside company to maintain and manage a municipal water treatment facility may be a sign of the times because of the growing complexity involved with the job.
“The outside sources became the direction,” Morrissey said. “They are a very reputable firm.”