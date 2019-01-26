Phase Two of the shoreline rehabilitation project on the northeast side of Jekyll Island should start as quickly as possible thanks to the Jekyll Island Authority board Friday approving a contract for work in a specially called meeting.
The second phase of the project is planned to run from around 2,000 feet south of Captain Wylly Road, north toward the Driftwood Beach Access Trail, covering roughly 16,000 feet. This effort is split into two sections — a 15,000-foot southern section and a 1,000-foot northern section. It’s to involve debris removal, “sand placement, dune construction, construction of a rock-revetment return, installation of a geotextile tube and construction of several new public access paths and crossovers.”
The firm Applied Technology & Management is overseeing work on the entire effort, and after doing the technical review of the bids, informed JIA the lowest of the two qualified bids came from TIC, a Colorado firm that has a marine and heavy civil engineering office in Savannah.
“Their estimated price is $5.08 million, and their construction schedule is from February through August of this year,” JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks said. “As I said, the ATM folks have reviewed all the bids. There are a couple of issues that are still outstanding. One is that TIC is looking to use an upland sand source, and of course that sand has to be approved by (the state Department of Natural Resources) and the regulatory agencies.
“We do have a permit in hand for some select rock work that TIC might be able to begin, ahead of the Phase II permit, and that’s the reason we went ahead and asked (board members) to have this called meeting today, once we realized that. We are also trying to move forward in consideration of the restrictions that will begin to be in play once (sea) turtle (nesting) season arrives.”
ATM engineer Heath Hansell said a sticking point right now is waiting for approval of the sand source to use in Phase Two — they started the approval process with state and federal agencies weeks ago, but that ran into a roadblock thanks to the partial federal government shutdown.
“But there is some already-permanent work that was Phase I work, kind of an add-on that didn’t get done,” Hansell said. “But that’s permanent and in-hand, so that may be a good, kind of in-between work for TIC to get started on while we wait for this government shutdown to end, to start officially on Phase Two.”
The announcement, by congressional leaders and President Donald Trump, of a three-week agreement to bring the shutdown to a close occurred during the JIA board meeting.
“We believe it … should be approved and will be approved,” Hansell said. “We will fight tooth-and-nail to make sure that it is approved. If it is not, there is the Jones Island alternate sand source that is an option out there. That would increase costs, just due to it having to be barged and taken off an island, as opposed to an upland source.”
The Jones Island mentioned is off Savannah.
Hansell said there were other sand sources looked-at in the beginning of the process that could be investigated, too, but he said the upland source needs to get approved because it’s a quality sand source and the cheapest one. Along with the fact it was included in the bid, ATM believes it’s on par with the Jones Island sand.
He later added that the project manager with the Army Corps of Engineers said everything was primed and ready to go for when Congress restored funding, so that process should start shortly.