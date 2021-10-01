Motorists will soon have something else to keep their eyes on when traveling on U.S. 17 between Chapel Crossing Road and Harry Driggers Boulevard.

Road-building crews and their heavy-duty equipment will likely become part of the daily landscape before summer now that the Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for widening the highway, also designated State Route 25.

The GDOT awarded the $39.6 million contract in September to Continental Heavy Civil Corp, a company headquartered in Brunswick.

The contract calls for four-laning the two-lane section of U.S. 17 from Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Boulevard, a stretch of highway approximately four miles in length north of Chapel Crossing Road.

Spring 2024 is the anticipated completion date, said Jill Nagel, a communications officer with the state transportation department.

A start date for the project will be determined in the weeks ahead.

“We’ll have a pre-construction conference with the contractor in about 30-60 days once the contract details are hammered out,” Nagel said. “At the pre-con they will give us a potential start date.”

Initial plans called for no detours during construction.

Future phases of the widening project include construction of a traffic circle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and GA 99 and four-laning U.S. 17 from Harry Driggers Boulevard north to GA. 99. In a previous announcement, Nagel said GDOT will put the roundabout out to bid in 2022 and seek a contractor for the next stretch of U.S. 17 widening in 2025.

Expanding the highway will improve traffic flow and safety, as well as enhance a major hurricane evacuation route, according to local and state planners.

The widening project has been on GDOT’s to-do list for well over decade.

