Incumbent Georgia House Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, earned a third term under the Gold Dome on Tuesday.
His Democratic opponent, Julie Jordan, earned around 11,654 votes to the 15,427 ballots cast in Hogan's favor, according to the Glynn County Board of Elections. Some provisional ballots remain to be counted, but likely not enough to flip any local or state elections.
"It was a hard-fought campaign, and I think Julie Jordan worked very hard and I commend her for it," Hogan said.
Looking forward to the next two years, Hogan said he plans to continue focusing on mental health legislation and passing House Bill 178, which would bolster assisted outpatient treatment programs for those suffering with mental illness.
"We've got some problems in this state with mental health issues," Hogan said.
This election marked the second time Jordan challenged Hogan for the seat, following a contest in 2018. Hogan initially took the seat in 2016, when he ran unopposed.
On the state Senate side, Sheila McNeill, a newcomer to elected office, waltzed right into her District 3 seat. Incumbent Sen. Willian Ligon, R-White Oak, announced early on he would not seek reelection.
A contentious primary race against fellow Republicans David Sharpe and Cody Smith led to a runoff between McNeill and Sharpe. McNeill triumphed and proceeded to face one opponent, write-in candidate Nathan Russo, in the general election, winning quite handily.
In another race on the state House side of things, Buddy DeLoach will be taking the seat of outgoing Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island. DeLoach unseated Jones in the primary and defeated write-in candidate Jerrold Dagen on Tuesday.