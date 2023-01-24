Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

Copper carbonate water

This photo from the fish kill report compiled by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows the milky water, stained by copper carbonate, as it flowed through a canal and into a tidal zone.

 Provided photo

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.

A fish-kill report prepared by the EPD and obtained by The News said the water discolored by copper carbonate appeared to be more pronounced as the canal flowed closer to tidal areas.

