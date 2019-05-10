Each different area of the county may have its own twist on zoning regulations after the county’s zoning ordinance update is complete.
County consultants met with the public Thursday to get some initial feedback in its effort to update the county’s zoning ordinance.
Caleb Racicot, code expert for consultant TSW Design, said they didn’t have anything to present as of yet. He and other TSW consultants had looked at the county’s zoning ordinances and picked out some issues they found, but they wanted to hear what the public thought as well, he explained.
“By the end of this we’ll know exactly what we’re going to be changing with the code, how we’re going to be reformatting your code and, very importantly, what are the policy questions we’re going to be working with you to define,” Racicot said.
Glynn County has a variety of distinct “character areas,” Racicot said, and the new zoning ordinance will reflect that by applying regulations to each area that best fits its character.
Most of the consultant's effort is going into bodywork, however. Less will change under the hood.
Actual changes to the ordinance will mostly, roughly 70 percent by Racicot’s reckoning, be corrections to spelling errors, ensuring terms used the ordinance are consistent across all sections and rewriting it to be easier to read for laymen.
The other 30 percent of changes will be actual, substantive alterations to regulations, he said.
They won’t be working from scratch, said Woody Giles, project manager.
Glynn County’s comprehensive plan, which the county commission adopted late last year, will serve as something of a guiding light for the consultants.
The plan established a vision for what the county could look like, and the ordinance update will help realize that vision, Giles said.
The timeline for completion was long, Racicot said. The next public meeting to talk about the updated code isn’t likely to happen until fall.
The public can likely expect another meeting to talk about the updated code in early 2020, followed by another in the spring or summer of 2020. Following the current timeline, the county commission will begin implementing the code updates in the summer of 2020.
During the interim periods, the public can contact county community development staff members and TSW consultants at any time to discuss potential ordinance changes. Giles provided an email address to contact all involved: zoningupdate@glynncounty-ga.gov.