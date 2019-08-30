After months of discussion by the Glynn County Commission over funding for a new veterans memorial park, construction is underway in downtown Brunswick.
“They’re scratching the ground there doing some initial grading,” said Dave Austin, public works director. “The grading is important because they’re digging in areas where they’re going to put the retention swale, so they needed to know what the soil composition was.”
Work only began in earnest last week, and Austin said the contractor has 180 days to finish the park.
“They’ve done some important grading, but there’s nothing exciting to report on yet,” Austin said.
The park was one of many projects on the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects list. Roughly $1.5 million of the $71 million SPLOST was set aside for the park.
Designs came in well over budget at roughly $1.94 million, while the SPLOST money remaining for the project sat at around $1.37 million after the county paid an engineering firm to draw up plans.
The county commission voted last month to draw from two different funds — its capital projects fund and an undesignated fund of leftover money from completed road projects — to make up the difference.
“I’m certainly pleased to see we’ve reached this point in time in the project,” said county commission chairman Mike Browning. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m appreciative of the community for getting behind us and SPLOST and funding it.”
The park will add a lot to downtown Brunswick, he said.
“More importantly, it’s going to be completed before Memorial Day, so we’ll have it done before the observance of the holiday,” Browning said.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey also said he was excited the park would be complete before Memorial Day in 2020.
“I’ve spoken many times at Memorial Day, and each time I say ‘Hopefully we won’t be blocking off the street (at the current veterans’ monument on G Street) next year like we did before, we’ll have our own place,’” Harvey said.
It’s also an example of how the county and the city governments can work together.
“The county and city working together with SPLOST to pay for the park. You see, we can work together when we put our minds to it,” Harvey said. “… Now all we’ve got to do is get the hotel and the conference center, and it cements all that in on the north end of downtown.”