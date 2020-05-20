Construction bids for a proposed new Glynn County Animal Control shelter at the county’s public safety complex came in on the high side of expectations.
Nine contractors from Statesboro, Douglas, Savannah, Vidalia, Blackshear and Brunswick submitted construction bids ranging from $3.5 million to $4.2 million.
“R.H. Tyson was the lowest bid,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin. “We’ve done work with Tyson. He’s qualified, he’s done good work in the past.”
R.H. Tyson Construction of Blackshear bid $3,509,289 while the highest, coming in at $4,160,400, was Collins Construction of Savannah. Only one Brunswick company bid — Poppell-Eller Inc., which pinned the project at $4,134,846.
The county does give preference to local companies for certain projects, but not for construction projects that exceed a certain amount. The shelter is outside the range in which the local preference applies, Austin said.
When it comes to construction projects, the lowest bidder is chosen 99 percent of the time, he explained.
“We have to have a reason to not recommend the lowest bidder, and it’s got to have something to do with past performance or some reason why they won’t be able to perform,” Austin said.
The county’s finance committee will make a recommendation in the near future and the Glynn County Commission passes final judgment.
Such high costs weren’t out of the realm of possibility. In fact, most are under the high estimate of $3.9 million. They’re all above the past low estimate of $3.2 million — reduced to $2.9 with the removal of some aspects of the original plan.
Initially, the project was supposed to be covered by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016, but the $1.5 million set aside in SPLOST won’t cut it.
“We’re obviously disappointed the costs are that much over what we estimated it to be five years ago, but we’re just going to have to deal with it,” said Bill Brunson, vice chairman of the county commission and finance committee member.
In January, the commission committed to building the new shelter and covering the difference with the county’s reserves.
Before settling for one of the bids, Brunson said he hopes some compromise can be made.
“I would hope there will be some kind of way we can legally do some value engineering and meet with the low bidder and cut some costs,” Brunson said. “Whether we can do that without putting it back out (to bid) is the question there.
“Transparency is expensive, but that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The county’s reserves would take the brunt. Around $15.3 million sits in the undesignated balance of the general fund — essentially a second cash reserve.
Commissioner Bob Coleman, who has long advocated for the new shelter, said the result is obvious, looking back.
"It's not surprising to me that's double the original amount that was asked for in SPLOST," Coleman said. "If we'd done a decent estimate on that we would have added at lease another half a million dollars or a million dollars on that. It was just a bad number to start with."
The property has already been cleared in preparation for the new building, and the county is working with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to upgrade the sewer system in the area to support the structure.