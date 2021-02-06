Renovations have begun on a building that will be the home of a new VA clinic in Brunswick.
The 13,440-square-foot building is 4,000 square feet larger than the existing VA clinic, said David Whitmer, director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin.
The building at 93 Benchmark Way, off Old Jesup Road, is scheduled for occupancy by August and will open for business by late September.
Whitmer said it is imperative the work stays on schedule because the lease on the existing facility expires Oct. 1.
The new site was selected because VA officials wanted to move into a free-standing, self-contained building with plenty of parking spaces, easy access, signage and close proximity to the hospital.
Renovations will be done by Venergy Group, a certified disabled veteran owned small business.
The parking lot will be repaved and all the spaces in the first row closest to the clinic will be handicap spaces. There will be a central check-in area, with a separate entrance for veterans seeking mental health assistance.
Besides optometry and podiatry services, specialized services will be offered periodically. A specialty care cardiology team will visit the clinic once or twice a month to examine and treat patients.
Whitmer said the patient satisfaction with specialty care services has been high.
Staff will also be able to help veterans get information about claims and other services, he said.
“The idea being one VA where we can offer both of these services in one VA space,” he said during a presentation to a group of Golden Isles veterans.
The new clinic will also have a meeting room where staff can discuss the upcoming work day. It will also be large enough to conduct VA town hall meetings similar to ones held in Brunswick since Whitmer was appointed regional VA hospital director.