People aren’t the only ones who call Coastal Georgia home.
Alongside us humans live magnificent creatures of all shapes and sizes that take up residence in vibrant habitats.
One Hundred Miles and other partnering organizations will soon offer an opportunity to delve into the world of coastal birding.
The Master Birder six-week ornithology series, offered to birders of all levels, will teach participants about the natural histories of birds that live on the coast or just visit.
The program will provide an introduction to ornithology, as well as bird identification and conservation efforts.
One Hundred Miles, Coastal WildScapes, Coastal Georgia Audubon Society, Manomet and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are partnering to offer the program.
“It’s a deep dive into the skills to become a better birder, from learning what they look like to learning their behaviors to learning how to use different equipment,” said Stephanie Chewning, program coordinator.
The series will begin March 16 and wrap up April 18. Interactive lectures will be given every Monday at Georgia DNR’s Susan Shipman Education Building in Brunswick.
Five field trips are planned for the weekends starting March 21.
“Pairing field time with classroom times gives people an opportunity to learn a little bit more about some of the background in conservation and life history and even biology,” said Abby Sterling, one of the program’s instructors and a shorebird biologist for Manomet.
The program’s other instructors will include retired biology professor Eugene Kerferl, wildlife biologists Tim Keyes and Eamonn Leonard and longtime avid birders Bob Sattelmeyer and Lydia Thompson.
Field trips will include a visit to Jekyll Island, Paulk’s Pasture and the Gilman Wood Stork Rookery in St. Marys, which is not generally open to the public.
“They get to see those wood storks making their nests and hopefully see some babies, so that’s pretty special and a unique opportunity,” Chewning said.
The spring season is one of the most exciting times to observe birds in local habitats, Sterling said.
“Whether you’re a seasoned birder or you’re just interested in learning more, I think these field trips will provide an opportunity for anybody from a diverse range of skills to get to see some things that they probably haven’t seen yet.”
A field trip on the Altamaha River will take participants through a Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network site.
“That’s a really important site,” Sterling said. “There’s cool biological phenomena...happening there. Shorebirds are getting ready to migrate, and there’s just tons of activity.”
The Master Birder series will give the numerous partnering organizations an opportunity to connect with the community and encourage residents to learn more about this topic and use their skills to protect Coastal Georgia and its habitats, Sterling said.
“One of the things that we’re stressing more this year is really asking our participants to commit to being engaged and to commit to some sort of outreach or volunteer activities,” Sterling said. “Those could fall very broadly into whatever interests they may already have.”
The course costs $275 per person. A student rate is offered, as well as scholarship opportunities.
For more information, call 264-4111 or email Chewning at stephanie@onehundredmiles.org.
Registration can be completed online at onehundredmiles.org/masterbirder