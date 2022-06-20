The two Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to challenge the reelection bid of a four-term Republican for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House both believe in some form of gun control.
Joyce Marie Griggs, a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, will square off with Wade Herring, a Savannah attorney, in Tuesday’s primary runoff election. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a strong advocate of 2nd Amendment rights, in the November general election.
Griggs, who attended a Guns Down rally in Brunswick on June 11, supports laws that address the possession of stolen guns by minors.
In an interview with The News in May, she said her emphasis would be on supporting restrictions focused on gun-related crime and accidents. She said urgent action is needed to address mass shootings and that she would like to see Georgia repeal the concealed carry legislation it passed earlier this year.
Griggs also is a proponent of training and licensing requirements for gun ownership.
“I think it needs to be regulated more, bottom line,” Griggs told The News in May.
Herring, who attended the For Our Lives rally May 11 in Savannah, states his position on guns in his platform, which is available online.
“After Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa, we need more than thoughts and prayers. We need congressional action and common sense gun safety legislation,” he said.
He urges the reinstatement of the 1994 assault weapons ban and says there should be a limit on how many rounds a weapon can hold.
“We should expand background checks to keep guns out of the hands of felons, fugitives, and those under restraining orders,” he states in his platform.
“We should have safe storage laws and personal liability for not locking up your gun. If you own a weapon, you have a responsibility to secure it.”
Herring is also a proponent of national red flag laws “so that a parent, a teacher or a counselor can flag for a court that a child, a student or patient is exhibiting violent tendencies or experiencing suicidal thoughts,” he states in his platform.
“I’m not talking about taking away constitutional rights. Rather, let’s take care of one another.”
In the three-candidate race on the May 24 Democratic primary ballot, Griggs came out on top with 49 percent of the vote followed by Herring with 38 percent.
Carter, the only Republican in the race and who is now seeking a fifth two-year term, leaves no doubt on his position on the 2nd Amendment in his statements to The News following the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May.
“While some are shamefully using this attack to score political points, I am committed to working with anyone on thoughtful legislation that would prevent tragedies like these from occurring,” Carter said. “I’ve long advocated for strengthening mental health in this country and recently...advanced legislation to do just that.
“What I cannot support, however, is legislation that takes away the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding individuals.”