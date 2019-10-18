It’s a lot easier for people to imagine dealing with emissions from motor vehicles than other sources — the idea of an internal-combustion engine can be fairly well simplified, and people tend to have experience with their own vehicles in this process. But structures themselves drive a significant amount of the energy use that results in carbon dioxide emissions.
Thursday, the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis took up the issue.
“More resilient and efficient buildings not only pollute less — they also cost less to operate and to insure,” committee Chairwoman Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said. “That’s more money in the pockets of homeowners and business owners. And when we talk about constructing new buildings and retrofitting old ones, that means construction jobs. Lots of well-paying, often-unionized jobs. Many innovations already have been developed by businesses — large and small — entrepreneurs, our academic research centers, and more. We just need to scale them up.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, opened his questioning of the invited panel by asking Jimmy Rutland — president of Lowder New Homes in Alabama and representing the National Association of Home Builders — about the climate and economic impacts of timber.
“In the 1st Congressional District, that I have the honor and privilege of representing, we have a very competitive timber market and it’s something that we are very proud of, and something that we certainly work hard toward making sure that we have sustainable forests and making sure that it’s a robust and vibrant system,” Carter said. “Of course, we know how advantageous it is in the fight against climate change.
“Timber draws carbon out of the atmosphere — it’s very important. Not only that, but it helps with clean water, a vibrant forest … it helps with wildlife habitat and all these different things. In fact, in the state of Georgia, the annual value of the ecosystem services provided by private forests alone is valued to be over $37 billion. So, obviously it’s a big part of our economy. We know that throughout the United States, the annual amount of carbon that’s stored by forest products is over 70 million tons. So, this is extremely important.”
Carter asked Rutland specifically about how tied-in homebuilders are to the timber industry.
“The timber industry is obviously very tied to the homebuilding industry,” Rutland said. “We rely on good, quality timber and we thank you for the timber that you grow in Georgia and the timber that’s grown in Alabama, as well.”
He added that it’s a flexible material and there’s a lot that can be done with it.
Carter also asked Roy Wright, president of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, as to what some of the advantages are for using wood in commercial buildings — especially new efforts in large commercial structures.
Wright said, “While we don’t make specific calls on which products go down that I do think that as you look at the ‘tall wood’ approach, you look collectively at the engineers and architects, going, ‘What are the best products for that structure, and when you do that, how does that service the functional needs of that building, as well as what kind of work you would do to make sure it’s energy-efficient,’ which in so many ways, yes, affects carbon, but also affects the cost of operation.”
The entire hearing can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=N01_ENDebGM.