A new community project aims to give more teenagers in Glynn County the confidence to succeed.
The Jr. Women’s Association of the Golden Isles recently installed the first “Confidence Closet” at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, one of several local Boys & Girls Club location in Glynn County.
The closet is stocked with a variety of hygiene products that students at the Teen Center can access for free.
“Here at the Teen Center, we have kids who started coming and asking for certain products, and it kind of resonated with me that this is a huge issue that we could possibly help with,” said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia and a member of JWAGI.
Parmelee discussed this need with other members of JWAGI, and the idea was born to create a Confidence Closet at the Teen Center.
The closet is stocked with shampoo, conditioner, soaps, deodorant, dental products, shaving creams, razors, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, makeup wipes, lotion and more.
JWAGI made sure to include items for both girls and boys, so all visitors to the Teen Center can equally benefit from the Confidence Closet.
“We will have these request forms at the front desk,” Parmelee said. “… We will educate the kids on what we have, and then they will come and fill out little request forms.”
Teen Center staff will then collect the items in discreet brown bags, and students will be able to pick the bags up when they leave the center.
The Teen Center serves students in 8th through 12th grades.
The Confidence Closet will be an ongoing project, so JWAGI will be in continuous need of donated items to keep the closet stocked.
“We hope to eventually open up more Confidence Closets at other places in the county,” Parmelee said.
Drop-off locations for donations include the Cloister Collection, Coastal Foot & Ankle, Engel & Volkers of Golden Isles, Seaside Ophthalmology, St. Simons Drugs and Merrill Lynch on St. Simons Island.
Those wishing to donate can also do so through an Amazon Wish List, which can be found at jwagi.org/confidence-closets.
JWAGI will host a fundraising night Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom. Guests can bring items to donate, and 10 percent of sales during the event will go to support the Confidence Closet.
JWAGI is a not-for-profit association of women leaders. It is in the affiliation process now to fully establish the chapter in the Golden Isles.
“JWAGI focuses on empowering our youth through education,” said Nicole Rodgers, president of JWAGI, in a press release. “Too many students in Glynn Country are missing valuable education days because they lack basic hygiene supplies and don’t feel comfortable coming to school. We saw an opportunity to fill a clear need identified for us by both the school system and the Boys & Girls Clubs.”