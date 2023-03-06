Womxn Conference

The first VIA Connects conference will take place March 25 at the Brunswick library.

 Provided photo

A conference planned this month aims to brings a diverse group of women and people of all walks of life together to learn, grow and be empowered.

VIA Connects, the first WomXn conference hosted by the nonprofit VIA (Voices in Action) Collective, will take place March 25 at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester Street in Brunswick.

