A conference planned this month aims to brings a diverse group of women and people of all walks of life together to learn, grow and be empowered.
VIA Connects, the first WomXn conference hosted by the nonprofit VIA (Voices in Action) Collective, will take place March 25 at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
The day-long event will feature speakers, panel discussions and workshops focused on wellness, professional growth, personal empowerment and community building.
The lineup of speakers includes local faces from numerous facets of the community, including Yolanda Neely, Valerie Williams, Dr. Danielle Shelton, Lina Bareno, Dominique Mack, Vanessa Wager, Rabbi Rachael Bregman, Tres Hamilton, Carrie Lofstrom and many more.
“For this first conference I really wanted to celebrate the diversity in our community,” said Anne Goodstein, founder and CEO of VIA Collective.
Ande Noktes, CFO of VIA Collective, and Libby Cole, secretary for the nonprofit’s leadership team, will also be speakers during the conference.
Goodstein started VIA Collective in August 2022 with a small group of women she’s been meeting with regularly for the past several years.
“I really wanted to grow this beyond just our small group,” she said. “That’s really the seed of the nonprofit.”
Goodstein hoped to connect with a more diverse group and bring more voices into the conversation, which led to the idea for the conference.
“I thought a conference would be a really great way for us to celebrate women, empower women in our community, but also celebrate our diversity,” she said.
The conference schedule is divided into five parts. The day begins with a focus on personal growth then moves into discussions on wellness and professional growth. The day will end with a focus on community and a panel to discuss ways to continue building bridges and removing barriers to progress.
Some of these conversations will take place in larger spaces inside the library, Goodstein said, while others will be in more intimate spaces to allow for better interaction and attention from the many speakers.
Goodstein hopes attendees of the conference will be those looking to grow and to strengthen their voices.
There’s room for growth in Glynn County, she said, for more women to be in leadership positions. VIA Collective is meant to connect the dots and bring local organizations together to promote positive change.
“The purpose of this first conference really will be to very humbly listen to what the women in our community have to say,” Goodstein said. “As much as we have all those great ideas about what we want to do, this is going to be a place to listen to needs.”
VIA Collective intends to learn more about where to invest in local women’s empowerment.
After the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, Goodstein saw the community come together and strengthen connections in the aftermath of tragedy. She means for VIA Collective to continue some of that work.
“That was kind of an awakening moment,” she said. “I realized that as a White person it wasn’t enough for me to say ‘I’m not racist,’ … I had to do something. So I started volunteering and I started listening and participating in community groups. But I wanted that platform that would bring us together, even just once a year.”
VIA Collective has a vision for more engagement with the community throughout the year, and plans to announce at the conference a second event scheduled for November.
“We have an amazing community of women, and I believe that there is no problem that cannot be solved with all of us in one room,” Goodstein said.
Tickets for the conference cost $25 plus lunch for $15 and can be purchased online at https://viaconnects.org. Scholarships are available for tickets as well.