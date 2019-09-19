The Oglethorpe Conference Center is apparently still on the table for consideration.
LaRon Bennett, the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority chairman, told city commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting that Marriott Hotels is working with the city to develop plans to build a hotel that would be part of the conference center.
“The hoteliers are still committed to the project,” he said. “They are waiting on us.”
Bennett made the announcement after an hourlong conference center feasibility study presentation at Wednesday’s meeting by Linda Wilson, president of Key Advisors.
She concluded a scaled-down 125-room hotel and conference center 10,000 to 12,000 square feet in size would be successful. She said the existing plans are too large to make it profitable.
Part of the reduction in size could be achieved by eliminating some office and storage space.
The facility will have to have 50 percent occupancy to make it profitable. She estimated the conference center could host as many as 300 events a year.
Wilson described the location as “excellent,” and the tract of land is large enough for a hotel and conference center.
She recommended a conference center capable of being partitioned to host multiple events as well as smaller ones. She also said it is important to have a nationally branded hotel to support the conference center.
“I think the Marriott branding is really important,” she said.
Bennett did not agree with Wilson’s recommendation for a smaller conference center.
“It will not accommodate the needs you are looking for,” he said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said a smaller conference center will require new architectural plans to be drawn.
“We need to find out what it costs,” he said. “It merits further discussion. We’re going to move forward.”
In other business, city commissioners approved $119,752 in funding to help resume work on L Street. The repaving and drainage project has been at a standstill since Atlanta Gas Light damaged more than 400 feet of new water lines when the company decided to replace gas lines nearby.
Rather than wait for negotiations with the company, which could take months, city commissioners voted to approve the funding with the intent of getting reimbursed for the extra work.
The damage has also added an extra 30 days to the completion time for the road work to be completed. Because the damage was not caused by the contractor, the additional time will help the company avoid penalties for finishing the work later than the original contract required.
There may also be additional costs caused by Atlanta Gas Light that have not been discovered.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said there should be no debate about Atlanta Gas Light being responsible for the damages.
“I think we should invoice Atlanta Gas Light for $119,752,” he said. “This shouldn’t have happened in the first place.”
Commissioners also approved work on Fire Station No. 1 downtown. The $327,000 project, paid mostly with SPLOST revenue, includes a new storage bay and a rooftop emergency generator system.
Commissioners also listened to presentations on proposed changes to the city’s parking ordinance, the procurement policy and cellphone towers, but no votes were taken on any of the issues.
An agreement with College of Coastal Georgia for E-911 services by the Joint Public Safety Communications Department was unanimously approved.