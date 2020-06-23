The American Civil War memorial to confederate soldiers in downtown Brunswick was defaced over the weekend.
The letters BLM were spray painted in two locations.
The large black letters, an acronym for Black Lives Matter, were spray-painted on the monument’s base and just above it on the column holding the statue of a Civil War soldier.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, unaware of the vandalism until contacted by The News on Monday, said he is disappointed that someone would deface the monument because there are better ways to deal with the issue.
“It seems so ironic someone would do that,” he said. “I hate it was done like that. If someone did something to deface a Martin Luther King Jr. statue with swastikas and Confederate flags, people would be upset as well.”
There have been a growing number of complaints about the monument since the slaying of Arbery in February and the protests, locally and nationally, over the deaths of other African Americans at the hands of law enforcement.
Harvey said a committee is being formed to determine the best way to deal with complaints about the memorial and those who support keeping it where it has stood since 1902.
The committee, still in its inception, includes a member of the NAACP, the clergy and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority. Harvey said others, including former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown, will also be invited to be part of the committee to determine the fate of the monument.
Harvey said he favors leaving the statue in Hanover Square and erecting another statue next to it that will tell the rest the story of the Civil War.
A memorial to the group of African-American Union soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island during the Civil War could be a fitting way to pay tribute to the contribution African-Americans made during the war.
City attorney Brian Corry will be attending a conference with other municipal attorneys in Georgia to discuss the growing call for the removal of Confederate monuments across the state, Harvey said.
“It’s a hot topic for all the cities in Georgia,” he said.
Ultimately, it will be up to the city commission to make a final decision based on the recommendation by the committee.
“We’re going to get a lot of input,” Harvey said. “All of us want better input.”
Hal Crowe, a past president of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said it was disappointing to learn the monument had been defaced.
Crowe said someone from his organization or a similar one should also be invited to serve on the committee for their perspective.
He said he is encouraged that Harvey and commissioners are creating the committee. Harvey has participated in past Civil War ceremonies in town and has spoken about the importance of understanding both sides of history.
Crowe expressed pride in the way the protests have been conducted peacefully when they have turned violent in other cities.
“I think a lot of Cornell Harvey,” Crowe said. “Brunswick and Glynn County are much more racially balanced than other metropolitan areas.”