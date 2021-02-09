A series of live concerts are planned in the signature squares in downtown Brunswick in coming weeks.
Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, is one of the organizers who is working with the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and several local businesses to schedule the concerts, planned from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The concerts will be held in five squares downtown: Queen, Jekyll East, Jekyll West, Machen East and Machen West. Bates said it’s possible multiple live concerts could be held simultaneously in different squares.
The intent is to help musicians who have been struggling to survive amid a pandemic by providing a safe venue to them to perform and to give the public a safe way to listen to live music. Organizers are seeking sponsors for the concerts and bands to perform.
“We feel like it is an opportunity for musicians,” she said. “COVID has hit musicians hard.”
Sponsors can choose the square where the band performs, which provides the flexibility for a business to select the closest square for a performance. Sponsoring businesses will also be allowed to set up a booth in the square where the music is being performed, Bates said.
“The idea is to select a park close to the sponsoring business,” she said. “Right now, we’re trying to match sponsors and bands.”
As for the genres, Bates said she expects all types of music will be performed outdoors in a way that enables people to social distance safely while enjoying live music. If the concerts gain a following, Bates said it’s possible some streets could be closed to create even more space for the public.
So far, Bates said 22 bands and seven local sponsors have expressed interest in the concerts.
Go to info@brunswickmusicdistrict.com to sponsor a concert, perform or for more information.