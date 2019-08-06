Concerns raised ahead of coal ash hearing

Coal ash is back front-and-center in Georgia policy discussions as the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division hold their only public hearing session today on a major change in coal ash regulatory policy.
The EPA is now allowing states to take over coal ash permitting from the federal government, and Georgia would be the second state to choose to do so, following Oklahoma. As this process continues, the Altamaha Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center are drawing attention to Georgia Power’s permit applications at five locations throughout the state.
According to a letter sent Monday by SELC to EPD and the state Department of Natural Resources, the ponds slated for cap-in-place procedures are flooded with groundwater and pose a serious danger.
“The evidence disproves Georgia Power’s misleading characterizations that the proposed closure of these coal ash ponds will be protective of groundwater, and disproves the safety and effectiveness of so-called ‘advanced engineering’ to protect the environment and achieve required state and federal standards,” SELC’s Chris Bowers wrote.
He continues, “All of these close-in-place impoundments are unlined, and the company proposes to leave them submerged beneath the groundwater table, up to more than 80 feet deep in Georgia’s aquifers, forever.”
The letter goes on to state these ponds “will continue leaching toxic metals after closure, and placing a cap on top won’t change that: the waste is fed by buried streams and springs, flows that become polluted as the infiltrate the waste and then exit the basin.”
These actions, proposed at plants Hammond, McDonough, Scherer, Wansley and Yates are different from what was instituted at Glynn County’s Plant McManus, which involved dewatering and then excavation for disposal elsewhere.
When Georgia Power announced its plans for Plant Yates, the company noted ash from four ponds on the site would be consolidated with three other ponds, which would then be closed in place.
Georgia Power stated its closure plans are site-specific and deal with factors like pond size, location, geology and material amount, with each certified by independent professional engineers.
“We continue to focus on safety and meeting all compliance requirements throughout the process to fulfill our longstanding commitment to the environment and local communities,” Mark Berry, Georgia Power vice president for environmental and natural resources, said in a statement. “We have invested in appropriate water treatment systems to help ensure that our dewatering process is protective of the area’s rivers. Throughout the process, clear communication to our customers and the community about our progress remains a priority.”
Altamaha Riverkeeper Jen Hilburn said excavation is the way to go.
“Georgia Power has already shown that excavation and removal is appropriate and feasible, including a recent decision to excavate Plant Branch in Milledgeville, which is substantially larger than many of these ponds in question,” Hilburn said in a statement. “As other Southeastern utilities have committed to handling this waste responsibly, it’s past time for Georgia Power to extend its commitment to remove all of its coal ash to modern, lined and permitted landfills away from Georgia waters.”
The coal ash permitting hearing is an all-day endeavor held at the state EPD Tradeport Training Room, 4244 International Parkway, Suite 116, Atlanta. Public comment periods are scheduled for 8:10-10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m.-noon, 1:10-3 p.m. and 3:15-5:30 p.m.