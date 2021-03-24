For most students, a normal school day includes more than just morning and afternoon class time.
Their schedules are also packed with extracurricular activities like sports, band, theater and more.
This year, though, some of those extracurricular activities have been significantly altered or unavailable due to pandemic safety restrictions. And concerns have been raised, by parents, teachers and school board members, that arts programming like band and chorus have been too stymied this school year while others, like athletics, have not been held back to the same degree.
“I need some help with how we’re managing the arts — art and band and chorus in particular,” said school board member Mike Hulsey during this month’s regular meeting. “I continue to get emails and texts from teachers and from parents alike about how band members are going outside in the heat and the bugs and this, that and the other and can’t sing, can’t play.”
School principals are asked to submit to the district a plan for all kinds of events, activities and programs that pose risk of spreading COVID-19. Those plans are reviewed by district leaders and often by local health district staff before approved for implementation.
“But we have done everything else for indoor sports. We’ve had pageants. We’ve done a lot of different things that I’ve seen on Facebook,” Hulsey said. “… I don’t understand what needs to happen. Somebody help me understand, so I can help them understand what they need to do to make sure we can sing in classes and we can play band instruments in classes.”
School principals are able to propose plans that they and their staff are most comfortable overseeing and taking risks for, said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation.
“The principals have been comfortable with what they’re doing according to feedback we have gotten,” she said. “And they are in communication with the parents.”
Arts programming at both high schools have gone on this year through an approved plan, Whitehead noted.
“It’s just that we want you to follow the guidelines that we know are out there — not just CDC and department of public health,” she said. “There are research studies that have been done by performing arts groups, and most of that research falls in line with CDC and DPH that masks should be worn at all times and that there should be a sufficient air exchange in the room before you have other people come into that space.”
When a plan is submitted by a principal, district-level staff can consider the spaces and manners in which activities can take place, she said.
Hulsey asked during the meeting if the same detailed considerations were made for all sports activities. Georgia High School Association has a lot of oversight and authority over that process, Whitehead said.
She later added that the district would likely have put more restrictions in place for athletic programming if they had more oversight.
“But those things were taken out of our hands by the governor when he said that GHSA could have governance over those events,” Whitehead said. “And those weren’t without risk.”
Some arts competitions have moved into virtual formats this year, like a Virtual Elementary Honor Chorus that Sterling Elementary students took part in along with nearly 100 students from around the state.
And new programs have been created to address the gaps in opportunities in the arts.
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra organized an En Avant Ensemble, an after-school strings program serving seventh- and eighth-grade students whose music classes at school have not returned or have been significantly altered since the pandemic began.
Whitehead said she believes every plan submitted for in-school that underwent a review process was able to move forward.
“I can’t think of a plan that we’ve denied,” she said. “And that’s what I’ve tried to reiterate … The submission of the plan is so that we can support them as well to be able to communicate if people have concerns. We can say we have truly vetted this plan and we feel like this is as safe as it could be for them to continue to do that.”
Hulsey said he hopes principals will do more to support that process and improve extracurricular opportunities in the arts.
“It’s not equitable, and I just hate the fact that it’s not,” he said.
School Board Chairman Marcus Edgy added that he expects school leaders to do their best to at least submit a plan.
“Even if it’s something very restrictive,” he said. “It means they’re showing an effort, and that way the parents at least see that everyone’s trying to work together.’
Scott Spence, superintendent, said the district is ready to work with all schools to put these plans in place.
“If someone wants to do it and they take the effort and take the time to do a plan that will work and work with Dr. Whitehead, they can do it,” he said. “But it takes a little bit of effort and a little bit of energy to get it done,” Spence said.