Construction of a Dollar Store in a mostly residential area of St. Marys has generated concerns about similar stores opening in the city’s downtown historic district.
Mayor John Morrissey said residents living in the Point Peter area of the city held a petition drive to stop the store, but it was approved and construction is underway. There is a convenience store with gas pumps and a locally owned restaurant at the intersection where the store will be built.
“Their opinion was it was not a good place to open the store and there would be traffic problems,” he said.
Morrissey said there is no threat of a similar store opening in the downtown district where the commercial businesses include locally owned restaurants, shops, hotels and bed and breakfast inns, and two convenience stores.
The nearest Dollar Store is about two miles from downtown St. Marys and the new store in the Point Peter area will be even closer.
A moratorium is not necessary in the downtown historic district because of the existing rules and regulations governing the area, Morrissey said.
“This is the one area we need to protect,” Morrissey said. “We’d like to get design ideas for anything that is built.”
Councilman Jim Goodman expressed concerns at a meeting earlier in December where the issue was first discussed. He said some of his constituents asked him to raise the issue.
Commissioner Artie Jones expressed concerns about placing too many restrictions on growth.
“We don’t want to be accused of being unfriendly for business,” he said. “We want to do everything to make it more convenient for businesses."
Commissioner Dave Riley said city residents want to protect the character of the city’s downtown district.
“I think we do need to protect our area downtown so it keeps the charm and character,” he said.