The Federal Aviation Administration has failed to provide the information needed to evaluate and certify that a proposed spaceport in Camden County is consistent with Georgia’s Coastal Zone Management Program.
That’s the conclusion reached by the Southern Environmental Law Center in its 32-page response to the Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s Coastal Resources Division about the proposed spaceport.
The coastal zone management program looks at the balance of economic development in the coastal zone with the preservation of natural, environmental, historic, archaeological and recreation resources.
In January 2020, Camden County officials revised its launch site operator license application to focus exclusively on small-lift class rockets. In the initial application, the county was asking for a license to launch medium-large rockets.
Spaceport Camden is seeking a license to launch up to 12 small- lift class rockets a year, as well as 12 static fire engine tests and dress rehearsals associated with the launches.
The law center claims there is a “large amount of missing information” which makes it difficult to evaluate the project.
“Here, the FAA and Spaceport Camden have failed to provide the necessary information and seek to reinvent the CZMA process to accommodate these omissions,” said Brian Gist, a senior attorney for the law center.
Camden County’s draft Coastal Consistency Document is intended to be an impartial evaluation of the project. Instead, “the draft CCD submitted by Spaceport Camden reads like a promotional document advocating on behalf of the project,” according to the law center.
The decision to switch to small-lift class rockets represents a tradeoff, the letter said, because “they have a smaller footprint when they fail, but they fail at a higher rate.”
A 20 percent failure rate means 2.5 rockets should be expected to fail each year, according to the law center.
Other concerns are fires, and potential impacts to the new Ceylon and Cabin Bluff state wildlife management areas near the proposed launch site. The FAA has not considered the proposed spaceport’s impacts on those properties.
“These effects could include access restrictions, the impact of sound and vibration on wildlife, and the risk of wildfires,” the letter said. “CRD cannot discount these concerns simply because the properties are not located directly downrange from Spaceport Camden’s planned trajectories.”
The county has not provided a hazardous waste management plan for the launch site, where Union Carbide and Bayer have long histories of industrial use and presence of hazardous waste.
“Despite the variety of known hazardous waste issues on the site, none of the documents provided contain information regarding how Spaceport Camden will address historic and future hazardous waste issues on the site,” the letter said. “Nonetheless, the draft CCD brazenly concludes it ‘has not identified any significant adverse impacts’ associated with hazardous materials, solid waste, or pollution prevention.”
A proposed “security zone” for launches will have a significant impact on navigation in Todd Creek, Floyd Creek, the Satilla River, the Intracoastal Waterway, East River, Christmas Creek, Shell Creek, St. Andrew Sound, the southern entrance to Jekyll Sound, and a large expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the law center.
Each closure event would interrupt or prevent all boat traffic 10.5 miles off the Intracoastal Waterway, all boat traffic on the Satilla River, access to Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands, all boat traffic for an undefined distance on the Georgia coast and freight traffic approaching or departing the Port of Brunswick.
“The closure area would significantly impact the travel patterns for these areas, including all recreational traffic along the Intracoastal Waterway and recreational traffic using the sound to access the ocean,” the letter said. “Likewise, it appears that most fishing activities on the eastern side of Cumberland Islands would fall within the closure areas.”
The spaceport would impact navigation in “an undefined fashion” without restrictions on the duration, scope or advance notice,” the law center letter said.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., also expressed concerns, asking the FAA to “not rush” to finalize the environmental impact statement and to “carefully and thoroughly evaluate the effects of this project on the local environment.”
“This is not the time to cut corners on environmental review or cut out public participation in the evaluation of this project,” he said. “The incoming FAA leadership should be given the opportunity to evaluate fully these issues with the benefit of public input before moving forward with a final decision.”