Participants in a Glynn County Comprehensive Plan stakeholder meeting contested some of the statistics presented by consultants Wednesday.
Consultants with the Coastal Regional Commission said the numbers presented are directly from the 2020 Census, but that did not stop people from questioning the accuracy of some of the data.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said he found it difficult to believe the estimate that 200 to 300 people a year will move to the county by 2030. Another 500 to 600 people annually are predicted to move to the Golden Isles between 2030 and 2050.
“Two hundred to 300 does not fit that scenario,” Neal said.
Neal disputed the estimate because there are an estimated 5,000 housing units planned for construction in the county.
In the past decade, the county’s population has grown by 5,637 people. Another 20,000 people are projected to move to the Golden Isles during the next 40 years, with the county population exceeding 100,000 by 2050, consultants said.
Realtor Sherrye Gibbs said census data is not necessarily reliable because there are people who don’t participate for whatever reason. Gibbs said it’s a “given” for the county to take advantage of the technical and intellectual resources of volunteers.
Ian Kellett, planning director with the Coastal Regional Commission, said the goal of the meetings scheduled through this fall is to develop a plan for the next five to 10 years.
“This is not a debate; it’s a discussion,” Kellett said.
The goal of diverse economic development is similar to the mission statement created five years ago during the last update of the plan, which includes fostering redevelopment and revitalization of mainland areas that have suffered from chronic under investment.
Affordable housing continues to be a challenge. Brunswick’s available housing shrunk by 298 units, while 409 additional homes are on the mainland and 1,648 homes have been built on the islands.
The county has still not recovered from the housing collapse in 2008, with the number of building permits still down. Neal, who is a builder, said he didn’t start seeing a recovery in the housing market until 2015.
Neal said the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center is another driver of housing prices for rent and sale.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said she was among those in the audience who were concerned about the data presented.
“The stakeholder committee’s lack of confidence in the data revealed in today’s meeting is concerning,” she said. “Essentially the committee members are being asked to make decisions about the county’s supply — of housing stock, road capacity, transportation, sewer capacity, and other taxpayer funded improvements and extensions —and they said they don’t trust much of the information they have that reveals what the current and future demand will be.”
Desrosiers said the questionable data is “bad business.”
“The consequence may likely be a growth anywhere and everywhere policy because if we build it, they will come,” she said. “This approach would destroy our quality of life here in Glynn County.”
County resident Julian Smith criticized the makeup of the 20-member committee, which only included four women. Smith said he believes the study is driven by the business community.
“There are, as far as I know, no ordinary homeowners or tenants not associated with the business or development or tourism industry, etc.,” he said. “No school teachers or legitimate community organizers.”