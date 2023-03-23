Participants in a Glynn County Comprehensive Plan stakeholder meeting contested some of the statistics presented by consultants Wednesday.

Consultants with the Coastal Regional Commission said the numbers presented are directly from the 2020 Census, but that did not stop people from questioning the accuracy of some of the data.

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

