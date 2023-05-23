The stakeholder committee for the Glynn County Comprehensive Plan will meet 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.

The meeting will be held to solicit input on Glynn County’s land use with specific reference to the character areas map produced during the 2018 comprehensive plan process.

