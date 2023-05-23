The stakeholder committee for the Glynn County Comprehensive Plan will meet 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
The meeting will be held to solicit input on Glynn County’s land use with specific reference to the character areas map produced during the 2018 comprehensive plan process.
The map update is intended to paint a picture of development and help determine permitted land uses throughout the county.
Categories for discussion include low, medium and high density residential, rural, commercial, conservation, industrial, coastal marshland and public/institutional.
Low density residential is defined as single-family residential development, with zoning primarily consisting of R20 or larger with lot areas greater than 20,000 square feet.
Medium density residential is for zoning categories R9 to R20 with lot areas 9,000 to 20,000 square feet.
High density residential defines area for the most urbanized residential development, including small-lot single family residential and multifamily. High density residential land uses are generally appropriate in transition zones between low density residential and commercial areas and may also contain mixed-use commercial and residential uses.
Rural land use includes agricultural, commercial timber and pulpwood harvesting with limited industrial and commercial uses along major thoroughfares. Residential lots in this area are generally served by private wells and septic systems and must be at least one acre in size. Consideration should also be made for greater minimum lot sizes where appropriate.
Commercial covers land dedicated to land uses, including retail sales, office, service and entertainment facilities. Commercial uses may be located as a single use in one building or grouped together in a shopping center or office building. Neighborhood commercial land uses are generally less intense, primarily serve local residential areas and have pedestrian/bicycle connections. Commercial land uses may be mixed with higher-density residential uses or have more of a regional draw and auto-orientation.
The conservation category is for land preserved for passive and/or active recreational uses that are publicly or privately owned. It may include public parks, nature preserves, wildlife management areas, national forests, conservation easements or similar uses.
The industrial category is for land dedicated to manufacturing facilities, processing plants, factories, warehousing and wholesale trade facilities or other similar uses.
Coastal marshland includes areas regulated by the Coastal Marshland Protection Act, as well as lands adjacent to those areas.
Public/institutional includes certain state, federal or local government uses and institutional land uses. Government uses include government building complexes, police and fire stations, libraries, prisons, post offices, schools and military installations. Examples of institutional land uses include colleges, churches, cemeteries and hospitals.
The comprehensive plan is updated every five years with the goal of creating a template for the local government to plan for the next five years.
Nineteen committee members include elected officials, representatives from different authorities responsible for economic development, business leaders, Realtors, agricultural interests, environmental organizations, educators and local residents. They were appointed by the Glynn County Commission.
The meeting will start with a brief introduction, an explanation of the timeline and a review of the public survey.
A character areas overview will include land uses, existing character areas and a discussion on revising character areas.
The meeting will be held in the airport’s second floor conference room.
The airport is located at 295 Aviation Parkway in Brunswick.