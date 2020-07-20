Completion of new hospital wing expected in fall

Structural construction of the new wing of Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick is expected to wrap up in the fall, but the healthcare agency is looking to expedite part of the process in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Renovations and an expansion to the facility’s emergency care center will be finished in summer 2021 followed by a facelift for the surgical services floor and patient rooms elsewhere in the hospital in early 2022.
“The three-year project includes multiple phases of new construction and renovation, including infrastructure upgrades within the central energy plant to accommodate the expansion,” said Michael Scherneck, SGHS president and CEO.
All told, the project represents about 70,000 square feet of new space, 100,000 square feet of renovations, 15 new treatment rooms, 32 privacy-focused inpatient rooms and 16 other suites, including surgical facilities, storage rooms, care units and recovery bays.
“This expansion project will help to ensure our ability to meet immediate needs as well as future patient volumes,” Scherneck said. “In addition, new advanced technologies and treatments will expand the services we currently offer.”
Health officials are more than aware that all of this is coming to fruition in the context of the COVID-19 global pandemic and that the region of South Coastal Georgia has emerged as a growing hotspot for the severe flu-like respiratory disease.
Earlier this month, the hospital’s executive board discussed the possibility of expediting the fifth floor of the new wing to house more COVID-19 inpatients as cases -- and hospitalizations -- spike in Glynn County.
“Due to the increased patient volumes resulting from COVID-19, we shifted our construction activities to focus on completing the new inpatient floor as soon as possible,” Scherneck said. “Now, instead of a fall completion date, we anticipate opening the fifth floor in late July or early August, pending the arrival of furniture and supplies and meeting inspection requirements.”
During the July 8 board meeting, SGHS support services president Tripp Stephens told the hospital executive board the fifth floor could be completed as early as July 27. Furniture could end up being an issue because what the hospital ordered won’t arrive until late August, he said, but rental equipment could fill the gap.
Entry will have to be through the adjoining Glynn-Brunswick Tower initially, Scherneck said, as the stairs in the lower floors won’t be entirely safe by the time the fifth floor opens. However, they would serve in an emergency evacuation, he noted.
Staffing the new areas will be somewhat easier due to renovations in other parts of the hospital.
“The staff from the areas temporarily closed will be reassigned to the new inpatient unit,” Scherneck said. “However, during the COVID-19 crisis, we are contracting for a number of agency nurses to enable us to care for all of our inpatients, including those being treated for the virus. ”
While a marked improvement, Scherneck said the expansion is also necessary to continue serving South Coastal Georgia.
“As our communities grow in population each year, patient volumes and the need for health care services also increases,” Scherneck said.