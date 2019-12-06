Students walking to Glynn Middle School now have a safer route to walk to classes every day.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to commemorate the completion of a walking bridge and an estimated 800 feet of sidewalk on both sides of the bridge linking it to a newly completed sidewalk on school property.
Brunswick city engineer Garrow Alberson said the $120,000 SPLOST project was approved because of safety concerns for students walking to school. The work at the school and by the city was coordinated to be completed around the same time, Alberson said.
Before the work was completed, students walked along Lanier Avenue with no sidewalk. The road often flooded when it rained and even during some high tides. The wet roadway made it difficult and dangerous for pedestrians, especially with the steady flow of cars and school buses dropping off or picking up students.
“The ones who walked to school were taking their lives into their own hands,” city manager Jim Drumm said.
Alberson said the final phase, construction of the bridge, was completed just before Thanksgiving. The entire project took about 60 days to complete.
Alberson said it was gratifying to see the celebration of another SPLOST project.
“We’re seeing a lot of 2016 SPLOST projects being completed now,” he said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the project to establish a safer route to the school took longer than he expected, but he was pleased with the end result. Students walking from the Dixville area and beyond now have a safe, low-traffic route to school.
“It was a project we wanted to do for a safe route to school,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for years.”