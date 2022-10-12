Complaints about alleged violations of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Act have been filed against McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup and McIntosh County Commissioner-elect Davis Poole.
Both men have been given 30 days to respond to the complaints filed by Tim Gardner, a candidate for McIntosh County Commission who lost in the primary election earlier this year.
Gardner complained that Jessup actively campaigned for Poole prior to the primary election, driving the candidate to different locations on county time in a county vehicle.
“For two months the sheriff drove him around the county,” Gardner said.
In more than one instance, county employees were required to attend meetings on county time, where Poole gave a campaign speech, Gardner said.
Robert Lane, deputy executive director and general counsel for the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, told Jessup and Poole in his letter that staff will review the complaint to determine if there is a “basis to proceed forward with prosecution.”
If the review determines there is no basis to move forward, notification will be sent that the case has been administratively dismissed.
If the commission determines there is basis to prosecute, a preliminary hearing will be held to determine if there are reasonable grounds the act has been violated.
Gardner said the problem he has with Jessup actively campaigning against his opponent was him doing it on county time.
“It would be OK if he did it after 5 p.m. when he wasn’t working,” he said.
There is also a complaint against the McIntosh County Republican Party filed by Poole regarding a rally on Sept. 17, where party resources were allegedly used for the promotion of non-Republican candidates in violation of party rules.
During the rally, George Deverger, an independent candidate seeking a county commission seat, was allowed to speak at the rally for Republican candidates.
The response by the McIntosh County Republican Party Executive Board is no one advocated for any candidate, “let alone the independent.”
“There was no breach of state GOP rules,” said John Vernon, county party chairman. “I take full responsibility for permitting the independent candidate to speak, this blemishing an otherwise magnificent GOP rally.”
Vernon said there was no advocacy, “thus no breach of the GOP rules.” What has happened is the complaint “did a significant amount of promotion” for Deverger’s campaign.
“The MCRP Board, including myself, are wasting valuable time responding to your letter when we should be working on electing Republicans in November,” Vernon said in his response to the complaint.