Complaints about alleged violations of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Act have been filed against McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup and McIntosh County Commissioner-elect Davis Poole.

Both men have been given 30 days to respond to the complaints filed by Tim Gardner, a candidate for McIntosh County Commission who lost in the primary election earlier this year.

