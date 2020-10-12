Kris Maichle, partner and general manager of Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals, has learned the business from the ground up.
The Wilmington, Del., native moved to Florida after attending University of Delaware to begin his career in the hospitality industry. His enthusiasm has never wavered. Maichle spent 10 years in Florida, beginning at the bottom of the industry’s ladder before making his way to Coastal Georgia, where he’s called home for 14 years.
“I’ve been a (restaurant) server, housekeeping supervisor and worked at the front desk,” he said, adding those early years of hands on experience led to new opportunities as assistant general manager and general manager roles. “I’ve certainly come up through the ranks”. Now, in his current role at Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals, Maichle oversees all aspects of property management services for short-term furnished vacation rentals.
Maichle says past mentors have played a crucial part in his personal and professional development, starting with a general manager he worked with at South Seas Resort in Captiva Island, Fla.
“He saw something in me,” said Maichle. The resort was beginning a general manager training program and Maichle was one of the first selected to participate, spending about 18 months in each department, including accounting, guest services and owner services. “I’ve been fortunate to have had a number of phenomenal mentors in my career; the most recent being the late Roy Hodnett.” “From the first day I met Roy I knew that he was someone I had to get to know. Through the years I was fortunate to spend many hours with Roy, studying and observing his approach to balancing a successful business, family, and life. Being able to cultivate these skills with a mentor who was not only prosperous in business, but was also well known as charitable, and a kind, thoughtful and respected leader and active member of the community was incredible. I think about him and miss him every day but am so grateful for the years I had with him!”
Continuing the model of mentorship has become a priority for Maichle, not only as a father of two children under 5, but as he looks toward the future of Hodnett Cooper.
“We presently manage over 300 properties on St. Simons Island, ranging from one-bedroom studios to 12-bedroom luxury oceanfront homes,” he said, adding Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rental’s inventory makes it the largest vacation rental agency in the Golden Isles. While Hodnett Cooper may be the largest in the area, Maichle says the company’s strength is its dedicated staff.
“We would not be the successful company we are today without the dedication and commitment from our Hodnett Cooper family who pride themselves on exceptional service” says Maichle.
Hodnett Cooper vacation rental company has a team of 20 individuals whose sole responsibility is vacation rentals. “The average tenure for our staff is over 10 years, with five of our staff members having been with us for over 20 years. As a company it speaks volumes when you can retain such a phenomenal group of professionals who are dedicated to their field.”
“We take great pride in our personnel and work to guide them in identifying talents and passions, recognize their full potential and empowering them to develop, as we grow from within. I am grateful to the mentors and leaders in my life, who supported me as I grew through new experiences” Maichle says, “I hope to do the same as our team grows and takes on new challenges in the ever changing landscape of hospitality and travel, all while keeping service to others at the heart of our business.”
The company’s other strength, he said, is that it continues to change and evolve with the times.
“While we have embraced easy options such as partnering with VRBO and Airbnb, we continue to invest in our own website and the industry’s cutting edge technology to drive guest directly to us, instead of having to relying on larger referring companies, such as VRBO and Airbnb,” Maichle said. “This focus allows us to showcase our vacation rental inventory with a more personalized experience to our guests and a higher return to our owners.”
From when Maichle first started in the industry until now, he has seen the evolution of how people vacation. “We don’t just hope vacationers will continue to come back to Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals year after year, we do everything in our power to ensure it.” Maichle says
With hundreds of rental properties under his watchful eye, Maichle says both he and the company invest in the local community as well.
Maichle is the former chair of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau and remains on its board. He said he enjoys working with Scott McQuade, the CEO of the organization, because of McQuade’s commitment to tourism in the Golden Isles and his outreach to bring our community together.
In the past, Maichle has served on the board of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and as a company Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals continues to support the Davis Love Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, Hospice of the Golden Isles and others.
“We are consistently seeking for ways to support and partner with businesses and organizations in our community” says Maichle. “It’s essential to a thriving community, and a key element to a successful business.”
Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals, 520 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and seven days a week during the summer. To contact, email vacations@hodnettcooper.com or visit the website at www.hodnettcooper.com.