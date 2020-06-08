Safety has always been at the forefront for Overhead Door of Brunswick, and it continues to be one of the company’s core values.
On June 1, hurricane season began, and with the Golden Isles being no stranger to tropical storms and the threat of hurricanes, owners Susan and Gene Walker, want area residents to know they carry Nautilus rolling storm shutters.
They have several advantages, Susan Walker said.
“Besides protection from flying debris during a storm, rolling storm shutters also provide security for homes and businesses when needed,” she said. “They can be operated manually, motorized, or remotely from anywhere.”
The Walkers have owned Overhead Door Co. of Brunswick since 1994, and are a hometown, family-run business. The company offers a wide range of products and services, but is best known for its sales, installation and service of garage doors.
June is also National Garage Door Safety Month.
Garage doors, Susan Walker said, are often the largest moving parts in a home, and are typically used multiple times every day.
“In fact, a majority of families enter and exit their homes primarily through the garage door, relegating front doors as destinations for special occasions, and largely used by visitors,” she said.
Summer, she added, increases garage door activity because children are home from school, and bikes, sports equipment and other toys are being taken out more often. Home gardening activity also sees a spike, and families generally come and go more for various activities and trips. Regular garage door maintenance and safety precautions are particularly important to keep in mind this time of year.
“Garage door use has become such an normal part of daily life for families that often home owners don’t stop to think of checking basic components and functions of their doors,” said Overhead Door Company of Brunswick Owner and Operations Manager Gene Walker. “A few simple and quick things can keep garage doors safe and help them last for years. Summer is an ideal time to check just a few components of garage doors and protect your family from potential harm.”
Gene Walker advises that the springs and cables that activate a garage door receive the most wear and tear and should be inspected periodically to ensure the mechanics are in good working condition and properly lubricated.
“Routine maintenance on garage doors should be performed once a month,” said Gene Walker. “Look at the garage door springs, cables, rollers, pulleys and other door hardware for signs of wear.”
If problems are suspected, a qualified professional should perform repairs. An annual planned maintenance visit from a trained door systems technician can keep garage doors operating safely and smoothly and prolong their life.
“Additionally, children should not be allowed to play with garage doors or their openers and should always be supervised when operating garage doors,” Walker added. “Caution also should be used with pets that have access to the garage area. By using a little common sense and preventive maintenance on your garage door, your garage can become an extension of your home and a safe place for the whole family.”