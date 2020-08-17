Company helps with life's transitions

There comes a time in everyone’s life when they will want to transition to a more manageable living space. The new term used for this is “rightsizing.” Perhaps it will be a move to a one-level home for mobility purposes. Perhaps living alone is no longer a desired option and the move will be to an assisted living unit in a senior community. Whatever the purpose, moving is always a daunting experience. But for a senior, there can be unique physical and emotional challenges that they face … and sometimes they are doing it alone. Possibly the biggest challenge a senior will have during any move is how to deal with the accumulation of decades and decades of “stuff.” How will one decide what to keep and what to throw away? Chances are, children either don’t want all of the family heirlooms, or they don’t have room for them. Conflict often ensues.
That’s when Krisp Solutions comes in, owned by Kris and Tom Duderstadt of St. Simons Island. Krisp Solutions provides a full range of professional organizing services such as decluttering, moving assistance, inventory management, digital organization, photo organization and paper management, including creating file systems. “We are fortunately diversified enough in our business that we can assist clients in many needed areas,” Kris said. Getting your household inventoried for insurance purposes makes sense after two hurricanes recently affected the area. Cataloguing a client’s artwork for legacy purposes was another interesting project for the company. Whether it is organizing closets, getting help sorting through photos on an iPhone, or managing a two-month long move process, Krisp will work with the client to develop a customized solution to fit their needs and budget. To do that, the work can be priced as a project with special rates or for smaller jobs, it can be done at an hourly rate to allow for flexibility.
Moving assistance – particularly helping seniors who must downsize and may require asset disposition and disposal – is a key part of the business. Seniors, she said, want to retain as much control over events as possible during the moving process, and knowing that their legacy will remain intact is very important.
Krisp Solutions was founded after Kris assisted her parents through several transitional steps. Kris vacationed at her parents’ Sea Island home for 20 years before moving here. When it came time for her parents to move from their six-bedroom house to a 3-bedroom independent living unit at Marsh’s Edge, and subsequently, to a one-bedroom assisted living unit at Thrive at Frederica, there was a lot of work to do to reduce their inventory, document important items and papers, and create a smooth path to their new surroundings. Having the technology and skills to provide the necessary assistance made the road less rocky. So, when Kris finally retired after 30 years as a senior manager at IBM, she and her husband founded Krisp Solutions in 2019.
As a member of the National Association of Senior Move Managers, Krisp Solutions helps its clients recognize and manage the stress of downsizing and relocating. Although there is plenty of physical work involved in a move, many people, particularly those who live away from family members, will also need the moral and emotional support that working with Krisp Solutions offers.
The company’s website, Krisp-Solutions.com, will help familiarize potential clients about the company’s services. The process begins with a phone call introduction and is subsequently followed with an on-site needs assessment and a tour of the home or business. Krisp will then build a customized solution and will include follow-up sessions as part of the deal.
Krisp also shares organizational tips on Facebook and on their website. “We have just started on our website, a blog, which is going to follow the alphabet, like Sue Grafton’s novels, if you have read them,” said Kris. “We have ‘A is for Attic’ and ‘B is for Books’ out there already. ‘C’ is also ready to go; it will be ‘Closets.’”
Kris said the blogs are full of DIY information that’s relevant and inspiring, and will be helpful to people while they’re stuck at home during the pandemic.
And, speaking of the pandemic, Krisp Solutions is taking steps to ensure its clients’ safety. The company follows the regulations put forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has a discussion with potential clients prior to an on-site visit. That dialogue includes questions about international travel within the past 14 days, exposure to people diagnosed with COVID-19 and if the potential client has experienced any cold or flu-like symptoms in the past 14 days. Krisp Solutions recommends that both their clients and the Krisp employees take their temperature before each work session, wear masks, wash and sanitize their hands regularly and practice social distancing.
Often clients are concerned about getting help with their clutter. According to the company website, clients can expect a judgment-free experience, no matter how cluttered and disorganized their homes are. The before and after pictures and testimonials on their website show that once you engage with Krisp, you will find it to be a positive experience.
“Everyone has clutter,” Kris states on her blog. “And everyone’s house has different clutter.” People, she said, should remember there is no perfectly organized house, and there’s not just one way to be organized.
“Organization is really all about processes … that entail making decisions about what to do with your possessions, and that decision will be different for everyone,” she said. “My job as an organizer is to help people make those decisions and move forward.”
Whether that is how to handle mail or laundry room pile ups, it is unique to every client.
“My thought is that “organization is not a destination, it is a journey,” she said.
To contact Krisp Solutions, visit krisp-solutions.com, call 912-434-2020, or check out their Facebook page.