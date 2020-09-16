The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it likely many will choose to do their Christmas shopping online this year.
Radial, an online commerce technology and operations company, announced plans Tuesday to hire 627 customer care workers in Brunswick to support the unprecedented e-commerce demand expected this holiday season.
The new workers will be responsible for addressing key customers issues that drive sales and customer satisfaction via phone, chat and social media. They also will place orders, handle credit requests and returns, among other services.
“The pandemic has changed the way consumers shop, with many retailers experiencing an influx in online sales as the demand for commerce skyrockets,” Radial noted in its announcement. “Consumer research reveals that 66 percent of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases this holiday season. As demand is expected to continue to soar..., the need for customer care representatives is great.”
Radial has an estimated 4,000 dedicated customer care agents globally to help retailers navigate customer care holiday season demands.
The company has made worker safety a priority with automated temperature thermal screenings for anyone entering its facilities, social distancing in the workplace, and heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures.
Radial officials plan to conduct socially distant interviews and virtual training of new employees.
The company offers work-at-home opportunities for a large percentage — up to 70 percent — of its qualified workers.
“Seasonal customer care workers will have the chance to join the large percentage of Radial’s customer care workforce that is currently completing their job remotely or virtually,” according to Radial. “The work at home positions are subject to additional skills assessment and meeting technology requirements set by Radial, and workers who elect to (work at home) are still required to be based in Brunswick, Ga. or surrounding areas.”
Eric Wohl, chief human resources officer and senior vice president of Radial, said the seasonal jobs are an opportunity for residents to “jump start” a career in retail in a safe manner.
“We know the pandemic has displaced many individuals across the country, especially those working in the leisure, hospitality, airline or in-store retail industries,” Wohl said. “Radial’s newly available seasonal jobs are ideal for local residents who have transferable customer service skills from other industries and are looking to explore new career paths in ecommerce whether it’s working at home or at one of our customer care locations.”
The company offers benefits, including competitive hourly wages, opportunities for overtime, incentive plans with $50 weekly bonuses for workers who achieve weekly attendance expectations and the possibility for a full-time career with Radial.
A job fair is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Adecco’s branch on 3045 Scarlett St. in Brunswick. Adecco is helping Radial fill its customer care positions in Brunswick.
Adecco representatives will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions.
In accordance with CDC and social distancing guidelines, health and safety measures will be observed throughout the application process. Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply.
Call 267-5029 for more information, or apply online at adeccousa.com/companies/radial-jobs/.