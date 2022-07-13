Companies are already looking at locations in the Golden Isles to support a $5.5 billion Hyundai Motors plant planned for construction in Bryan County.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, told board members at Tuesday’s meeting he has seen lots of traffic from suppliers related to the auto manufacturing plant.
“We’ve already seen significant interest by suppliers,” he said. “They’re moving as quickly as they can.”
If things go as planned the plant will manufacture 300,000 electric vehicles a year starting in 2025.
The search for a new director for the Golden Isles College and Career Academy is ongoing, with a goal of having the position filled before the state of the upcoming school year. The next director should have a strong background in workforce development.
After 7 1/2 years on the board, Wayne Johnson’s last meeting was Tuesday. He served a variety of positions on the board including chairman. He was given a clock as a gift for his service by board Chairman Jack Kilgore.
“We’ve had a good run,” he told Johnson. “I’ve always appreciated the thought you put in your comments.”
Bill Austin will assume the duties of chairman starting Aug. 1.
Former Brunswick City Commissioner Roosevelt Harris discussed the new operators of the Job Corps center in Brunswick. He said Adams and Associates has a staff of more than 2,000, and the company is entirely owned by employees.
An industry appreciation event is planned 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Silver Bluff Brewery to show gratitude for the industries that employ so many people in the Golden Isles. More information will be released as the event gets closer.