Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.
“We don’t want to wait another 74 days,” said Theawanza Brooks, a community organizer who helped put together the vigil held outside Southeast Georgia Health System.
She was referring to how long it took arrests to be made in the case of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, a case where Brooks organized similar vigils and rallies.
Lehrkamp was dropped off by three minors on the evening of March 21 at the hospital’s emergency room unconscious, highly intoxicated on alcohol and antidepressants, covered in spray paint and his clothes soaked with urine, a Glynn County Police Report said.
Photos and videos on social media began circulating later last week of what appeared to be minors posing while Lehrkamp appeared unconscious, taped to a chair and covered in various substances. Another appeared to show someone spraying him with a garden hose while he appeared to be barely conscious.
Those images spread quickly and created a well of support for Lehrkamp alongside calls for police to make arrests.
Police said in a statement released Monday night that they continue to look into the March 21 incident as well as others that had not previously been reported.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
People who gathered at the grounds of the health system said arrests need to be made now, not later.
Marci High came to the event because she is friends with the family.
“He’s a kid at heart,” High said about Lehrkamp.
She said she is still trying to process the thought that minors who she believes to be 15-17 years old could treat someone as Lehrkamp was treated.
“I just don’t know why this is what it takes to bring the community out for our children,” High said.
Anna Orr has four children and said she knows who some of the teenagers are who were there that night. She got choked up thinking about what would have happened if one of her children had been in Lehrkamp’s place.
“I would never want any of my children to go through this,” Orr said.
Brooks gathered the crowd around her in the parking lot of the hospital for a prayer from pastor Jane Page and read a statement from the family.
“We are all cooperating with the authorities of the investigation, and we want justice for Trent, and to hopefully prevent this from happening again in the future in our community,” the statement said. “We are overwhelmed by the community outreach and deeply appreciate all of the love and support. Please continue to pray for justice and a full recovery for Trent.”
She urged the crowd to think about if Lehrkamp was one of their family members.
“I want you to think about if Trent was your child, your brother, your uncle, or just somebody you kick it with on a daily basis,” Brooks said. “Put yourself in his dad’s shoes. Put yourself in his sister’s shoes.”
She said it is time for the police department to act.
“I’m calling on the police department we’ve known oh so well to let us down,” Brooks said.
Brooks also encouraged young people to listen to their parents, especially when parents tell them to think twice about hanging out with someone of whom they’re wary.
“Just take a step back and think of Trent,” Brooks said.
Brooks also called on the crowd to join her Saturday at the St. Simons Island Pier for another rally for Lehrkamp.