Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Brunswick resident and community activist Annie Polite poses for a photo with her grandson Anthony Polite ahead of a football game in 2015.

 The Brunswick News/File

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.

Polite died on Sept. 7, about a month shy of her 88th birthday.

