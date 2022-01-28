It’s going to get cold this weekend — very cold, the National Weather Service warns.
An unusually cold and dry wind from the northwest is expected to bring temperatures into the high 20s to low 30s Friday night, said meteorologist Andrew Shashy with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
It won’t get much warmer, hitting only the upper 40s Saturday.
Saturday night, the bottom drops out.
The NWS predicts lows in the mid to upper 20s along the coast and dipping into the low 20s west of I-95.
“There are some indications that temperatures could be colder,” he said. “They could be tweaked down over the next 24-48 hours.”
A stiff sustained wind in the 15-20 mph range is also expected through Saturday.
“We haven’t seen it this cold in almost four years, in some areas potentially longer than that,” Shashy said.
Don’t bother dusting off that sled in the closet. He said the air will be too dry for snow.
The NWS offers some helpful tips to prepare for freezing temperatures: wrap up, drain or allow outdoor water pipes to drip to prevent freezing and bursting; check in on elderly friends and family to make sure their heaters are working; make sure pets are out of the cold; layer clothing to keep warm when outside.
Be careful with portable heaters, as they can cause fires or leak gas, and bring potted plants indoors.
Residents are already taking measures to keep people, pets and plants warm this weekend.
At The Well homeless day shelter, part of FaithWorks Ministries, preparations began by seeking volunteers and extra food and blanket donations. It is prepared to open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday as a warming station for the homeless.
Because the decision to open the warming station is made 24 hours in advance, Pastor Tab Miller, who coordinated volunteers for FaithWorks, was uncertain Thursday if it will be open all three nights.
Miller said the public typically responds well with food donations but added that volunteers are always needed to hand out food and blankets and to remain on-site overnight.
The plan is to have two shifts, one from 7 p.m. to midnight and the other from midnight to 7 a.m.
“We have a couple of night slots open for sure,’’ especially for men, he said. “Having a male presence [during the night] is helpful.’’
The Well is asking for donations of pizzas, sandwiches and burgers, “things they can eat with their fingers,” he said.
The inclination is to bring hot soup but that can be problematic for the staff, he said.
“We end up with so many crockpots (that) it becomes a storage nightmare,’’ Miller said.
The Well is likely to cut back on its daytime hours since it will be open at night, he said.
The warming shelter also needs additional blankets because those it receives tend to disappear.
“They get gone in a hurry,’’ Miller explained.
Those who want to donate food or blankets may do so between 4 and 6 p.m., he said.
“We appreciate people who bring food. We appreciate people who volunteer,’’ said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, senior pastor at Brunswick First Methodist Church. Culpepper organized Faithworks and the associated ministries.
For more information on volunteering and needed supplies, visit faithworksministry.org/keepwarm.
The phrase “If you’re cold, they’re cold” is a common refrain used to get people to think about their outdoor pets. There’s no two ways about it, the National Weather Service and Glynn County Animal Control staff reminds pet owners. If it’s too cold for you, bring your pets inside or into some kind of shelter where they can keep warm and out of the elements.
It’s not hard to follow their own advice at the county’s new animal control shelter.
“The county has done a great job with this facility in that all of our kennels are climate controlled, meaning they have both heating and AC, which is incredible for a county shelter,” said newly appointed animal control Manager Alicia Anderson.
Each kennel has separate inside and outside areas, she explained, and doors to the outside can be closed to keep the inside insulated. Staff brings shelter pets inside anytime the temperature drops below 45 degrees, she added.
“We’re not anxious at all about the cold weather,” Anderson said.
Gerald Rewis, an animal control officer who worked for quite a while at the old shelter, said the new one is much better for staff as well.
The old kennels had heated floors, which helped the dogs but not the people who cleaned the kennels.
And don’t forget the plants.
At around 40 degrees is when to start worrying about the houseplants, porch plants or those that typically adorn the outdoor features of a residence, like a pool or a patio, advised Henry Hart of ACE Garden Center on St. Simons Island. Much like with people, the actual temperature is not so important as what the weather feels like, and the 15-20 mph winds expected on Saturday will certainly make it feel cooler than what the thermometer indicates.
Around 32-34 degrees is what he called a light freeze if the temperature lingers for an hour or less, which is common in overnight cold snaps in Brunswick. Hart calls it touch-and-go freezing.
“A lot of it won’t take bad damage (at that temperature), but you may get burned leaves,” Hart said.
Both can cause winter burn, which is a common enough occurrence among plants with softer tissue, but it’s possible for a plant to fully recover, he said.
Under colder temperatures — or low temperatures over an extended period — plants can easily die.
Freezing or near-freezing temperatures sustained for more than an hour or very cold temps in the 20s and below are what he considers a hard freeze.
“At that point, it can freeze the water in the plant and cause tissue damage,” Hart said. “And they transpire like we perspire, and that freezes on them.”
Keeping plants safe is as simple as bringing them into a house or garage and out of the wind. Ideally, the temperature should be no lower than 60 degrees wherever the plants are, but a bed sheet or halogen bulb can fend off tissue damage for a night or two.
Whatever you do, don’t cover a plant in plastic.
“That can transfer the cold directly to the plant,” Hart said.
Hart said the staff at ACE typically move the more delicate, soft-tissue plants into a greenhouse, heating it with a propane heater if necessary. Most of their stock, however, can survive under a cold-weather blanket.