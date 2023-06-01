Counselors are standing by at Glynn Academy and a donation collection is underway as the Golden Isles community mourns the loss of 16-year-old Connor Mathis.
Connor disappeared Monday afternoon from a church camp at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island when he ventured to the beach during a planned free time for campers, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed Wednesday.
The Georgia State Patrol, which handles law enforcement duties on the state-owned island, is conducting the investigation into his death.
Connor was not present at dinner and when campers regrouped at around 6 p.m.
His disappearance prompted a massive overnight search and rescue effort that ended Tuesday afternoon when his body was found in the surf at the south end of the island.
Connor’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab in Pooler to determine the cause and manner of death, which has not yet been released, a state patrol spokesperson said.
High tide on Monday was at around 5 p.m. and rip current risks were reportedly elevated throughout the Memorial Day Weekend.
Hundreds of volunteers scoured Jekyll Island overnight Monday and throughout the morning and afternoon. They aided local, state and federal law enforcement and fire and rescue squads who searched tirelessly for the high-functioning autistic teenager.
Connor was a Glynn Academy student who was set to enter his junior year in August.
The high school posted Tuesday evening on Facebook that counselors will be available over the next few days in the school auditorium for students seeking help with grief.
“His recent passing will make a significant impact on our entire community,” Glynn Academy Principal Matthew Blackstone wrote in the post. “Our crisis team has been informed and will be ready to respond.”
Glynn County Juvenile Court, where Connor’s mother, Carla Mathis, works as a court officer is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Connor’s memory to 11 Judicial Lane, Suite 150, Brunswick, GA 31520. Donations can also be made directly to Juvenile Court Judge Audrey Chapman through the Venmo app by sending them to @AudreySChapman.
People can also call 912-554-7039 and ask for Tammy.