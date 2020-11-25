Thanksgiving is about more than food and fellowship. The holiday also calls for a time of reflection, and the Golden Isles community has many reasons to be thankful.
The Brunswick News staff spoke with local leaders about why they feel gratitude this year. Community strength, relationships with friends and family, health and happiness were among the many blessings they shared.
Cornell Harvey, Brunswick mayor
“I am most thankful for so many blessings that came this way despite the issues. I’m thankful for God sending me angels each day to protect and pray for our city and its leadership. I’m also thankful for having a praying family that found ways to stay close while social distancing, my church family that prays together and the construction of the faith complex, and finally, our beautiful city, which did not implode during the issues which are still affecting America.”
Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority
“I am sincerely thankful for family and friends every day of the year, but this Thanksgiving I am enormously thankful for how our community pulled together in the aftermath of the horrendous tragedy with Ahmaud Arbery and how the community continues to unite to support families adversely affected by the pandemic.”
Jay Wiggins, Glynn County Police Chief
“It has been a difficult year operating under COVID conditions, but the police department has done amazing work. So I am very thankful for the dedication and hard work exemplified here. It has been a team effort under unusual circumstances. We should all be proud of and thankful for their dedication and commitment. And, of course, I’m thankful to my family and friends for their continued support every day.”
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools
“I am thankful for our parents, teachers, staff and students, who have worked extremely hard while faced with many obstacles, to get us to this point in the school year. I am also thankful for my family and friends who have supported me during my tenure as an educational leader.”
Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission
“The first thing would be I have a loving and healthy family. We had a son this summer, and the fact he’s healthy and my daughter and wife are healthy despite everything going on is a blessing ... I’m in a place where I’ve got friends and a church family that is supportive and they would help me out when I need it but also are there when you need to laugh and cry and whatever is going on. I get to come to a place to do a job that I love with people I enjoy being around, while also hopefully making a difference in people’s lives as we make improvements.”
Justin Callaway, executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia
“I’m thankful for the resilient Golden Isles community, who never ceases to amaze me with their heart and generosity. It is not lost on me how blessed I am to have grown up and now raise my kids here.”
Jim Proctor, Camden County sheriff
“I am thankful for my family. My wife, children, mother and siblings who provide a loving and caring life for me. I am also thankful to the people of Camden County for allowing me to serve honorably as their sheriff. On behalf of the employees of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.”
John Morrissey, St. Marys Mayor
“As limited as we are to make it a traditional Thanksgiving, we can still be with family and friends. I’m thankful for the fortitude of all the people who have shouldered their way through this pandemic. Now, with the vaccine trials, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. In 2021, we can bring back a lot of the things COVID-19 prevented us from doing.”
Audrey Gibbons, Glynn County School Board member-elect, local voting advocate with Fair Fight Action, owner of C-OKAY and Associates Accounting and Tax Services
“I’ll tell you, I’m thankful for life, health and shrimp. I’m thankful for the safety of my family and the health of my family, the growth of my business in 2020 in spite of the pandemic and all my employees and all of my supporters.”
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce
“I am extremely thankful for our team here at the chamber that helped all businesses in Glynn County weather the storm of the pandemic. This is far from over, but I am thankful for our membership, staff and board; all who are dedicated to the local economy and free enterprise. To Ben, Greer, Mike, Don, Jimmy, Donna, Myrick, and the rest of the board of directors, I am thankful for your leadership and guidance this year. To Kathy, Joan, Dallas, Stephanie, and Danielle, I am thankful for your enthusiasm and hard work to the success of our member businesses.
Allen Booker, Glynn County Commissioner, and founder of A Better Glynn
“I would have to say I’m most thankful for the health of my family. While we only had one person get the coronavirus, it was a mild case in my immediate family. My sister-in-law, she had a more extensive case. God brought her through it. She’s on the healing path right now and everybody for this Thanksgiving seems to be in a place of health and strength.”