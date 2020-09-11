The 2020 Census response rate in Glynn County is looking bleak as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches.
Around 57 percent of Glynn County residents have self-responded to the census, according to numbers available Wednesday. The county’s response rate trails behind the state, which reports around 61 percent of Georgians self-responding.
In Congressional District 1, about 57 percent of residents have self-responded to this once-in-a-decade count that will create a snapshot of communities that will be used for the next 10 years.
Local leaders are encouraging residents to get counted, as the final census count will affect congressional representation, determine the fate of hundreds of billions in federal funding annually and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.
“Every person counts and we want as accurate a 2020 census count in Georgia as possible,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority. Hamilton serves on the Governor’s Complete Count Committee, which is charged with using local knowledge, expertise and influence to develop and coordinate census outreach, as well as work with local complete count committees.
The results of the census will also determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, and Georgia had hoped to gain a seat following this year’s count. Results are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Federal funding is allocated based on census results, which could affect how much money goes to programs like Medicaid, Head Start, SNAP benefits, school districts and more.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that the census determines our federal funding that comes to our area,” Hamilton said. “Federal funding is a lot of times determined by population.”
Many local groups are making a final push to spread awareness about the looming census deadline. The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce continues to push out information through social posts and videos, as well as by sending out messages in their newsletter, which reaches the 11,000 businesses and nearly 30,000 employees represented by the Chamber.
“Our message has really been to let your voice be heard and let your voice be counted,” said Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Chamber. “We’ve been stressing the importance of federal dollars coming to our community, the districting of federal congressional seats and how Georgia was hoping to pick one up, and now we’re in danger of losing one.”
Glynn County Schools has also promoted ways to complete the census, urging families to be counted. Census results will directly impact school funding, said Brittany Tate, public relations specialist for Glynn County Schools.
“It is vitally important that our families complete the 2020 Census questionnaire to help us receive a fair share of federal and state funding for our schools and other education-related programs like the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Title I grants, special education (IDEA) and Head Start/Early Start,” said Tate, who is serving on the 2020 Brunswick-Glynn Census Complete Count Committee. “An accurate census count will be key to our schools getting the funding they need to serve every child who walks through their doors.”
Some worry that the COVID-19 pandemic is significantly hurting census response rates. Staffins said the pandemic has taken a clear toll on the community’s ability to get everyone counted.
Events that would typically provide an opportunity to promote the census or get people counted have had lower attendance. Other in-person promotion opportunities aren’t possible because some events haven’t been held since March.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Staffins said. “That’s why we’re lagging so far behind.”
Census enumerators are going to door to door in an attempt to count the number of people in every household. They’re wearing masks and social distancing, Hamilton said, and will not come inside.
“We want to encourage people, if they do come to your door, don’t turn them away,” Hamilton said. “Please allow them to take the census.”
Community members can complete the 2020 Census by mailing in the questionnaire sent to their home or completing the form online at my2020census.gov. They can also respond over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020.
Questionnaire Assistance phone lines are also available in Spanish (and 11 additional languages) at 1-844-468-2020, or 1-844-467-2020 for TTY/TDD.