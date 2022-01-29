Community leaders talk math

It’s no secret that math triggers anxiety in some adults, a lack of confidence that is often transmitted from parent to child.
Organizers of a program called MathTalk are hoping to help children and their parents in Brunswick understand the relevance and importance of having good math skills.
Javier Maisonet, director of partnerships and strategic initiatives for MathTalk, told a group of supporters Friday that early math learning is an indicator of student readiness when they start school.
The program establishes trails in urban areas that are often economically distressed with sites along the way where children can solve age-specific math problems without the need for a pencil and paper or calculator.
This will be the second community in Georgia to participate in the MathTalk program.
“We try to make it encouraging,” Maisonet said. “We try to make it fun.”
The businesses will also play a role, some of which will offer rewards to children who successfully complete math problems.
“Businesses don’t have to be on the trail to support the program,” he said.
Participants don’t need a cellphone to walk the trail and solve grade- and age-specific math problems.
Supporters met at the Forward Brunswick office downtown Friday for a presentation about the program, followed by a walking tour to determine potential locations for different stops.
One location will be the Brunswick library, where the goal is to get children and their families to check out different materials to support the program, said Geri Mullis, library director.
“We want to do anything we can to bring people to the library,” she said. “The goal is to get kids and their families in the door.”
Educators, businesses and various civic organizations are also expected to support the program.
To ensure the program remains fresh, math problems at different stops will be changed periodically to keep interest levels high.
Erin Granados, executive director of Forward Brunswick, said the goal is to identify as many as 13 stops on the trail and have at least five running this year.
“It’s such a community attraction for so many reasons,” she said. “It’s a doable, feasible goal by this summer.”