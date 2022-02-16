Folks are invited to an evening of groovy music and great food Sunday at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island, all for a worthy cause.
The annual Community Jubilee takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. for the benefit of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. The event features live music from popular local band Backbeat Boulevard, delicious southern barbecue with all the fixings, a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle. In keeping with the nonprofit organization’s commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle, the event also features an online auction of locally inspired art crafted from recycled and “upcycled” materials.
Tickets cost $30 and are available at Pane in the Glass and at KGIB’s downtown office at Old City Hall. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.
Money raised will help support KGIB’s many efforts on behalf of the Golden Isles environment, which include cleanup initiatives at environmentally sensitive areas, recycling programs and educational outreach.
“Fundraising is crucial to further Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, community greening, water resource awareness and educational efforts and programs in the Golden Isles,” said KGIB board chairman Clement Cullens. “Attending the Community Jubilee is a fun and easy way to make a big difference in our community, and all ages are welcome.”
For more information, or to buy tickets, contact KGIB at info.kbgib@gmail.com, or call 912-279-1490.