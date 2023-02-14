Keep Golden Isles Beautiful invites community members to dust off their dancing shoes and get ready for a night of music, food and fun.
KGIB will host its annual fundraiser, the Community Jubilee, from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 atthe Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island.
The Community Jubilee is designed to be fun for all ages and will feature a dinner of southern BBQ with all the fixings and sweet tea, live music by local band Backbeat Boulevard, a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar.
“The KGIB Community Jubilee is a much anticipated family-friendly event where all monies raised support local clean, green and beautiful community betterment efforts,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB. “Making a difference has never been so fun.”
KGIB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and spearheads numerous local efforts and campaigns to maintain a litter-free, environmentally-friendly community.
These include its upcoming Marsh Madness cleanups, ongoing education campaigns, frequent recycling events and other cleanup opportunities.
Tickets for the Community Jubilee cost $30 each until Friday, when the price will rise to $35.
Tickets can be purchased at Pane in the Glass on St. Simons Island, at Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s downtown Brunswick offices, from KGIB board members and at the door of the event.
The event raises money to support the nonprofit’s local projects and initiatives.
“Fundraising is crucial to further Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, community greening, water resource awareness and educational efforts and programs in the Golden Isles,” said KGIB board chairman Clement Cullens. “Attending the Community Jubilee is a fun and easy way to make a big difference in our community and all ages are welcome.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912-279-1490.