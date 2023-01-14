For nearly 20 years, Brunswick residents have marched in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr., and this year will be no exception.
“We expect a nice little crowd,” said Ashleigh Green-Lee, secretary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee.
The lineup starts at 8 a.m. on Monday at Howard Coffin Park, and anyone who wants to march in the parade needs to show up no later than 10 a.m. Green-Lee said the parade will start off promptly at 10:30 a.m.
From Howard Coffin, the parade will head north on Lanier Boulevard, take a left on Gloucester Street, a right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a left on G Street and finally a right on Albany Street, stopping at the site of the former Risley Middle School in the 2900 block of Albany.
“It’s free for anyone to participate. As long as they’re down there so we can line them up accordingly,” said Green-Lee.
Brunswick Police officers and leadership, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will take the front of the procession, she said, followed by other local officials and the American Legion.
It’s extremely important to continue to honor the life and legacy of King, she said, who was essential in getting the Civil Rights Act of 1964, securing equal protection under the law for all people regardless of race, sex or religion.
Green-Lee sees parallels today, with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, having recently won reelection to fight for the same cause in Washington today.
Warnock is also a member of the same fraternity as King, Alpha Phi Alph, the local branch of which will take part in the parade.
“It’s those little things that make the reverence for Dr. King’s life and legacy worthwhile,” Green-Lee said.