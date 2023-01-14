For nearly 20 years, Brunswick residents have marched in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr., and this year will be no exception.

“We expect a nice little crowd,” said Ashleigh Green-Lee, secretary of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee.

Right whale calf count at 11

Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.