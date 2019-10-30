Patrick Sparks, in the seventh grade, had three failing grades on his report card. He struggled to maintain his angry outbursts, which affected his performance in school.
This year, Sparks is a senior at Glynn Academy on a path to graduate with good grades and a plan attend college.
And he credits his turnaround to the nonprofit Communities in Schools.
“I feel like if it wasn’t for CIS, I don’t even think I would be on a good path right now, because I would probably still have F’s,” Sparks said Tuesday, during a tour of the College of Coastal Georgia campus with other CIS seniors.
Communities in Schools is a program working inside eight local schools that aims to empower at-risk students to succeed, both in school and life.
And for the second year in a row, all CIS seniors graduated from high school in May on time. The program is one of many factors to credit for Glynn County Schools’ graduation rate of 93.7, one of the top rates in the state this year.
“We had 18 seniors at each high school last year, and they all graduated on time,” said Lynn Love, executive director of CIS in Glynn County. “And they all had a plan after graduation.”
During the 2018-2019 school year, CIS served more than 460 students at Glynn Academy, Brunswick High, Glynn Middle, Risley Middle, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Goodyear Elementary and Glynn Learning Center.
This year, the program has expanded into Needwood Middle and Altama Elementary.
CIS coordinates services for students who, without support, would struggle to reach graduation, due often to difficult home lives or challenging circumstances. Site coordinators offer tutoring, counseling and other supports to meet the needs of individuals students.
As the students go through high school, site coordinators also begin to guide them into thinking about plans after graduation. They encourage the students to enroll for college, apply for jobs or join the military.
“We’re talking with them about of course graduating but then having a plan afterwards,” Love said.
Courtney Lucas, site coordinator at Brunswick High, and Jazmin Ponce, site coordinator at Glynn Academy, brought their seniors Tuesday to College of Coastal Georgia for a tour of the campus. While at the college, the students also had the chance to apply for free.
“My seniors here are all going to apply to Coastal,” Ponce said. “Every single one of them already signed up for the SAT.”
The site coordinators also educate the students about financial aid opportunities and take them to job fairs. At school, they’re making sure the students not only have good attendance but also do well in their classes.
And when the students simply need someone to talk to, the CIS site coordinator plays that role as well.
But the nonprofit relies on outside support, Ponce said, to provide for everything the students need.
“The community’s so good by providing for those little needs that we have, and we have such a big community that supports us,” she said. “Anything we need, we usually get it. We can’t do it without the community.”
Community members wishing to support the program can call 912-223-4641. CIS recently launched its annual fundraising campaign and will host a fundraising event Feb. 28 at Village Creek Landing.
Raffle tickets are being sold now to win a Buick Encore through a Friends of the Davis Love Foundation raffle, as part of the RSM Classic event.
Love encouraged community members to support CIS’s work.
“It’s making sure that our students who may fall through the cracks do not fall through the cracks,” she said.
Empowering at-risk students ultimately improves the community as a whole, Love said.
“At the end of the day, the more kids we can graduate and either connect them to the workforce or college or the military, the stronger and healthier our community’s going to be,” she said.
CIS also partners closely with Glynn County Schools, she said.
“Our partnership with the school system has really strengthened over these last two years,” Love said. “We’ve just really worked very well with them, and at this point our partnership is so strong that we really wouldn’t even go into a brand new school without them helping to direct us as to where they would want us to go.”
Among the group of seniors touring the college Tuesday were some of the first 7th grade students to receive support from CIS, who have been with the program the longest.
“It’s been pretty amazing, seeing them to this point now and getting them graduated,” Ponce said. “… My kids go from getting in trouble every single day, having 48 referrals, to zero referrals senior year.”
Some of her students will graduate with straight As, she said. One young woman who did not speak English when she began working with CIS will graduate this spring with honors.
And Sparks can attest as well to the transformative power of the CIS model.
“When I first joined, they gave me a mentor and a tutor, and he helped me,” Sparks said. “When he got to me, I had three F’s … By eighth grade, I had all A’s.”