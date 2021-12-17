The holiday spirit has been in the air this week at Head Start preschool in Brunswick, where four-year-olds have had numerous visitors bringing Christmas cheer.
Members of Women’s Voice of Glynn County dropped by Thursday and brought a gift for every child and teacher at the preschool. Each of the 192 gift bags for students included at least one pair of pajamas, in their size, as well as a book.
Teachers each received a gift card, paid for with excess funds donated to the annual gift drive.
Delivering gifts for every Head Start student has become a tradition for Women’s Voices of Glynn County. The group began bringing gifts several years ago after its founding in 2017, and every year the drive gains more supporters, said Beth Fennell, a member of Women’s Voices who organizes the effort.
“I do a SignUpGenius, and people sign up,” she said. “And we have Women’s Voices, we have the (Golden Isles) Strummers, we have tennis players, we have book clubs. The Women’s Voices people reach out to whatever other groups they’re in.”
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put financial and other strains on many families.
Head Start serves low-income families and is a free program with limited spots available.
The stresses of the pandemic impact children as well, Fennell said, even those who aren’t old enough to fully understand why.
“They perceive it from the adults around them,” she said.
Gift donations like these can help maintain some normalcy in their lives, she said.
“Kids need to see the joy in life and not just the stress,” Fennell said.
Lisa Gordon, center supervisor at Head Start, said the gifts make a big difference for families and never fail to make the students smile.
“They are always excited,” she said. “I just like to see the smiles on their faces.”
Earlier in the week, Blake Hughes dropped off another parcel of presents as part of his charity cause, Operation Appreciation.
“This is our seventh Christmas doing this,” Hughes said.
The initiative is driven mostly by individual contributions, Hughes said. Some organizations like the Davis Love Foundation pitch in, but Operation Appreciation could not have happened each year without regular folks giving and sharing posts on social media.
This year, the drive raised over $7,000 in toys and gift cards, easily tripling the next highest year since its start. The gift cards go to MorningStar, Safe Harbor and Abiding Love, all of which help children from various walks of life in need.
Operation Appreciation sprung from a desire to help kids in Glynn County, which has become Hughes’ home since he moved to St. Simons Island from North Georgia.
“I don’t get to go home and see my family as much as I want, but I can take care of this community as much as it has taken care of me,” Hughes said.
On Monday, Gordon and Kim Hall, a family service worker, helped Hughes unload the toys. About midway through the year, Gordon, Hall and others take a look at the class roster and offer Hughes some pointers on which toys to buy, Gordon explained.
“We give them toys that go with their personality and what they like,” Gordon said.
Hall added that the teachers at Head Start offer suggestions based on what they believe would best help their students continue developing physically and mentally at home.
“We think about this all year long,” Hall said.
There are few greater joys than watching a child’s face light up at even the smallest kind gesture.
“They just absorb the kindness and they give it right back,” Fennell said. “And if more people could be around the little ones, I think we’d have more love and joy and acceptance of all of our differences.”