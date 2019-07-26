Members of the Rotary Club of Brunswick gathered Thursday afternoon to hear Glynn County Community Development Director Pam Thompson speak on the “Envision Glynn” zoning update.
Thompson’s presentation was the same one she gave on May 9 at the kickoff meeting for the project. However, she said that her visit to the Rotary Club was part of an effort to spread the word and solicit feedback from different community organizations as the project moves along.
“We want as much input on this as we can get,” Thompson said. “From people on the island, mainland and everybody in between.”
Thompson explained that the goal was for TSW, the Atlanta-based landscaping and architecture consulting firm tasked with rewriting the county’s zoning ordinance, was not to take a “cookie cutter” approach by merely copying codes from other communities.
“Our goal is for TSW to listen to the citizens of Glynn County and the people that work here, and come up with a Glynn County code,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that the ordinance update should be adopted around fall 2020. Before then, media campaigns, public hearings and open houses will allow any and all resident input to be heard.
One form of insight that has been invaluable to “Envision Glynn” is the community input survey, which Thompson requested from all people who live and work in the county. The survey currently shows that a majority of Glynn County residents want the zoning ordinance to be updated.
Thompson also noted that while the county has had a zoning ordinance since the late 60s, “Envision Glynn” is slated to be the first major update to the comprehensive plan, which is essentially a summary of the county’s development goals, since the early 80s.
Thompson said the ultimate goal of the endeavor is to encourage appropriate growth by balancing development within the county between both those who want to severely restrict opportunities and those who want to overdevelop.
Thompson took several questions from members of the audience. One person asked if the city of Brunswick’s codes would be affected at all during the process, to which Thompson clarified that they would not.
Another person asked if signage ordinances would be affected. Thompson said they would, as she considers them some of the “worst written sections” in the current ordinance.