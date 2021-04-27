Community coming together for GIYO performance

The community will have a chance this Saturday to enjoy the music and history of the city of Brunswick while supporting local student musicians at a final performance of the Music in the Squares series.
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will partner with local singers and musicians to host a String On and String Out event at 1 p.m. Saturday at Queen Square in downtown Brunswick.
The performance will be the third concert in a three-week series hosted by Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority to celebrate the city’s 250th anniversary.
“This is a celebration for Brunswick’s founding, and essentially it’s a celebration of the arts,” said Zhane Waye, a GIYO alumnus who has helped organize the one-hour concert this Saturday. “It’s bringing people together from all sorts of backgrounds. It’s also a celebration of diversity and incorporating all of those elements into this one program.”
Singers and musicians in the community are also invited to participate in the multi-age performance this weekend.
The program will open with “The Star Spangle Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Both will include orchestra and choral renditions from soloists, small ensembles and community members.
Orchestra strings will be featured, and students from GIYO groups will be joined by adult musicians who have volunteered to perform. Singers will include community members known for their beautiful voices, including Judge Orion Douglass and Gina Pyles.
Pyles, who has been singing since she was a student, encouraged the community to attend the performance in the support of the young musicians.
“Coming out and supporting them is not just a joy for them, but it’s going to be a joy for us as well,” she said.
Judge Douglass also encouraged local singers and musicians to support the event.
“Singing in a group is uplifting,” he said. “… I encourage anyone to come on down and sing as a community.”
Waye, who is a sophomore music and neurosurgery major at Wake Forest University, played a major role in the selection of the music that will be performed, which she said highlights Black composers like Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.
Waye chose pieces of classical music to perform that were written and popular during the 50 years after Brunswick’s founding. She will also serve as conductor during the concert.
“Now’s the time to recognize the intersectionality between all of these elements,” Waye said. “The arts is a really essential part of community. I feel as though this celebration emphasizes the importance of the arts and why we need it. It will inspire all sorts of people no matter their age or background.”
She encouraged anyone with a desire to participate in the performance to do so. Those wishing to perform are asked to email JoAnn Davis at ted@dorcy.com. The music will be provided.
“It’s a great way to showcase your talents and just to engage in the community,” Waye said. “It’s something that we don’t really get a chance to do a lot of times in a small city like Brunswick, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”