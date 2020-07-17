Those who pass through the doors of The Well, a day shelter in Brunswick for the homeless, experience a temporary respite from the hardships faced each day on the streets.
The Well’s residents had a chance Wednesday to add a little color and positivity to the shelter by contributing to a new mural on an exterior wall of the building.
“Some people say they didn’t think places like this existed, and they’re out there sweating and don’t have any place to get cool,” said Honey Sparre, director of homeless ministries for FaithWorks, the nonprofit that operates The Well. “…Here, they find somewhere they can take a shower and get something cold to drink and sit inside for a little while.”
The benefits of air conditioning were hard to ignore in the heat by Well visitors and community volunteers painting the mural.
Local artist Catherine Durrett designed the mural and sketched out its outlines. Others filled the spaces with color while maintaining the recommended social distance of six feet.
“We’d come up with a bunch of different designs, and the one that Honey liked the best was this,” Durrett said. “It’s something that they can elaborate on. They can put a cat in a window, they can do whatever they want after this is all laid out.”
Sparre was drawn to the design because it depicts housing, which she said is what many at The Well are seeking.
“That’s what our guests want, housing,” she said. “All of our guests want housing so this seemed like the best one.”
The mural is among the latest organized by the Brunswick Mural Project, an initiative bringing numerous new art displays to the community.
“One of our goals is...creating projects where we can have multiple painters, and it just takes a special kind of set up to be able to do that,” said Kevin Austin, a member of the Brunswick Mural Project team.
The mural was originally to be painted by a student mission group, but it had to cancel the trip. When that happened, Sparre changed her plan and asked community volunteers to help paint the mural alongside visitors.
“We wanted it to be a community affair,” she said.
Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith was among the volunteers painting the mural. The project offered an opportunity for positive action in the community, she said.
“I think The Well sometimes gets such bad publicity, but also there’s great things going on here at The Well,” she said. “And putting a project like this together with all the community involved, it allows me to come out and meet new people and get to know people.”
Sparre hopes the completion of the new addition to the day shelter will give visitors a sense of accomplishment and pride.
“When we’re through and everything’s dried, we’re going to go back and put the initials of the ones that we’ve lost so that it will also be a remembrance of those that have passed away that we have had the honor of meeting,” she said.